Dans le cadre du festival Histoire(s) d’en découdre, organisé par le Département de la Manche et la Bibliothèque Départementale, rendez-vous le 7 octobre prochain à la bibliothèque de Tessy-Bocage pour assister au spectacle « TIGA » de Florence Férin.

Un voyage initiatique et universel, de la maison vers la forêt et de tout-petit vers la plus grande : Aïti Pù, l’arbre-mère…

Les yeux pétillent devant un décor empreint de poésie. Petits et adultes vivent l’histoire, qui se dévoile avec tendresse humour et fantaisie, en émotions partagées. La présence sincère clownesque de Florence crée un espace joyeux et sensible, où chacun reconnait sa propre quête.

Public : Pour les enfants de 1 à 5 ans

Gratuit – Réservation obligatoire.

2023-10-07 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 17:30:00

7 Place Jean-Claude Lemoine

Tessy-Bocage 50420 Manche Normandie



As part of the Histoire(s) d’en découdre festival, organized by the Département de la Manche and the Bibliothèque Départementale, join us on October 7 at the Tessy-Bocage library for Florence Férin’s show « TIGA ».

An initiatory and universal journey, from the home to the forest and from the little one to the big one: Aïti Pù, the mother tree…

Eyes sparkle at the poetic setting. Young and old alike experience the story, which unfolds with tenderness, humor and fantasy, and shared emotions. Florence’s sincere clowning presence creates a joyful, sensitive space where everyone can recognize their own quest.

Public: For children aged 1 to 5

Free admission – Reservations required

En el marco del festival Histoire(s) d’en découdre, organizado por el Departamento de la Mancha y la Biblioteca Departamental, acuda el 7 de octubre a la biblioteca de Tessy-Bocage para asistir a la representación de « TIGA », de Florence Férin.

Un viaje iniciático y universal, de la casa al bosque y del pequeño al grande: Aïti Pù, la madre árbol…

El escenario poético hará que te brillen los ojos. Pequeños y mayores reviven la historia, que se desarrolla con ternura, humor y fantasía, y emociones compartidas. La sincera payasada de Florence crea un espacio alegre y sensible donde cada uno puede reconocer su propia búsqueda.

Público: Para niños de 1 a 5 años

Gratuito – Imprescindible reservar

Im Rahmen des Festivals Histoire(s) d’en découdre, das vom Département de la Manche und der Bibliothèque Départementale organisiert wird, treffen Sie sich am 7. Oktober in der Bibliothek von Tessy-Bocage, um der Aufführung « TIGA » von Florence Férin beizuwohnen.

Eine initiatorische und universelle Reise, vom Haus zum Wald und vom Kleinkind zum Größten: Aïti Pù, der Mutterbaum…

Die Augen funkeln vor einer von Poesie geprägten Kulisse. Kleinkinder und Erwachsene erleben die Geschichte, die sich mit Zärtlichkeit, Humor und Fantasie in geteilten Emotionen entfaltet. Die aufrichtige clowneske Präsenz von Florence schafft einen fröhlichen und sensiblen Raum, in dem jeder seine eigene Suche wiedererkennt.

Publikum: Für Kinder von 1 bis 5 Jahren

Kostenlos – Reservierung erforderlich

