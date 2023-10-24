LA LUDO FAIT DECOUVRIR SES JEUX 7 impasse Saint-Germain Delme, 24 octobre 2023, Delme.

Delme,Moselle

Seul(e), en famille ou entre amis, venez vous amuser avec les jeux de la ludothèque ! Pour Halloween, la sélection sera orientée monstres et créatures surnaturelles.

Animation dès 6 ans, sur inscription.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-24 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-24 15:00:00. 0 EUR.

7 impasse Saint-Germain Médiathèque ludothèque intercommunale

Delme 57590 Moselle Grand Est



Alone, with family or friends, come and enjoy the games in the toy library! For Halloween, the selection will focus on monsters and supernatural creatures.

For ages 6 and up, registration required.

Solo, en familia o con amigos, ¡ven a divertirte con los juegos de la ludoteca! Para Halloween, la selección se centrará en monstruos y criaturas sobrenaturales.

A partir de 6 años, inscripción obligatoria.

Ob allein, mit der Familie oder mit Freunden, kommen Sie und vergnügen Sie sich mit den Spielen der Ludothek! Zu Halloween dreht sich die Auswahl um Monster und übernatürliche Kreaturen.

Animation ab 6 Jahren, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS