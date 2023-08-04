Concert – The Briefs + Snappy days 7 Chemin du Rousseau Périgueux, 4 août 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

THE BRIEFS (Punk-rock – Seattle, US)

Alors que nous pensions tous que le punk-rock était mort, en 2000 THE BRIEFS nous sont apparus avec leur 1er album « HIT AFTER HIT » .. devenu culte aujourd’hui, ce disque a propulsé nos 4 têtes blondes sorti des bas-fonds de Seattle dans une double décennie de tournées internationales.

SNAPPY DAYS (Punk-rock – Périgueux, FR)

Snappy Days brasse depuis 2014 des mélodies pop-punk façon 90’s, punk-hardcore et rock’n’roll des 50’s. Il en résulte un breuvage aux arômes de Burning Heads, Chuck Berry, Bad Brains, NoFX, Unlogistic, Descendents ou encore The Queers. À consommer live sans modération !.

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 . EUR.

7 Chemin du Rousseau Moulin du Rousseau

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



THE BRIEFS (Punk-rock – Seattle, US)

Just when we all thought punk-rock was dead, THE BRIEFS appeared on the scene in 2000 with their 1st album « HIT AFTER HIT » … now a cult favorite, it propelled our 4 blond heads out of the Seattle underbelly into a double decade of international touring.

SNAPPY DAYS (Punk-rock – Périgueux, FR)

Snappy Days have been brewing 90s-style pop-punk, punk-hardcore and 50s rock?n?roll melodies since 2014. The result is a brew with flavors of Burning Heads, Chuck Berry, Bad Brains, NoFX, Unlogistic, Descendents and The Queers. To be enjoyed live without moderation!

THE BRIEFS (Punk-rock – Seattle, EE.UU.)

Justo cuando pensábamos que el punk-rock estaba muerto, THE BRIEFS aparecieron en escena en el año 2000 con su 1er álbum « HIT AFTER HIT ». Convertido en un clásico de culto, este disco propulsó a nuestras 4 cabezas rubias fuera del submundo de Seattle hacia una doble década de giras internacionales.

SNAPPY DAYS (Punk-rock – Périgueux, FR)

Snappy Days llevan desde 2014 elaborando pop-punk al estilo de los 90, punk-hardcore y melodías de rock’n’roll de los 50. El resultado es un brebaje con sabores a Burning Heads, Chuck Berry, Bad Brains, NoFX, Unlogistic, Descendents y The Queers. ¡Para disfrutar en directo sin moderación!

THE BRIEFS (Punk-Rock – Seattle, US)

Als wir alle dachten, der Punkrock sei tot, erschienen THE BRIEFS im Jahr 2000 mit ihrem ersten Album « HIT AFTER HIT ». Dieses Album, das heute Kultstatus hat, katapultierte unsere vier blonden Köpfe aus den Slums von Seattle in ein doppeltes Jahrzehnt internationaler Tourneen.

SNAPPY DAYS (Punk-Rock – Périgueux, FR)

Snappy Days brauen seit 2014 Pop-Punk-Melodien im Stil der 90er Jahre, Punk-Hardcore und Rock?n?Roll der 50er Jahre. Das Ergebnis ist ein Getränk mit Aromen von Burning Heads, Chuck Berry, Bad Brains, NoFX, Unlogistic, Descendents oder auch The Queers. Ein Live-Konsum ohne Mäßigung!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-15 par OT Communal de Périgueux