Gospel pour 100 Voix 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 23 novembre 2024, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel pour 100 Voix

The Tour for Peace

Des chanteurs encore plus talentueux, une énergie encore plus débordante, un show encore plus époustouflant!.

7 Boulevard Lamarck

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Even more talented singers, even more energy, an even more breathtaking show!

Las 100 voces del Gospel – Gospel a 100 voces

La Gira por la Paz

Aún más cantantes con talento, aún más energía, ¡un espectáculo aún más impresionante!

The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel für 100 Stimmen

Noch mehr talentierte Sänger, noch mehr Energie, noch mehr atemberaubende Show!

