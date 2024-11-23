Gospel pour 100 Voix 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges Bourges
Gospel pour 100 Voix 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 23 novembre 2024, Bourges.
Bourges,Cher
The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel pour 100 Voix
The Tour for Peace
Des chanteurs encore plus talentueux, une énergie encore plus débordante, un show encore plus époustouflant!.
2024-11-23 à ; fin : 2024-11-23 . .
7 Boulevard Lamarck
Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel for 100 Voices
The Tour for Peace
Even more talented singers, even more energy, an even more breathtaking show!
Las 100 voces del Gospel – Gospel a 100 voces
La Gira por la Paz
Aún más cantantes con talento, aún más energía, ¡un espectáculo aún más impresionante!
The 100 Voices of Gospel – Gospel für 100 Stimmen
The Tour for Peace
Noch mehr talentierte Sänger, noch mehr Energie, noch mehr atemberaubende Show!
