Festival international Vive la magie ! 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 24 février 2024, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

Pour sa 16ème édition, Vive la magie, le plus grand festival des Arts Magiques en Europe revient vous émerveiller ! Laissez-vous enchanter parle tout nouveau spectacle et l’univers de 10 artistes talentueux et singuliers. Venez rire, vibrer et vous émerveiller en duo, en famille ou entre amis..

2024-02-24 fin : 2024-02-24 . .

7 Boulevard Lamarck

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



For its 16th edition, Vive la magie, Europe?s largest festival of the magical arts, returns to fill you with wonder! Let yourself be enchanted by a brand-new show and the universe of 10 talented and singular artists. Come and laugh, thrill and marvel as a duo, with family or friends.

En su 16ª edición, Vive la magie, el mayor festival europeo de las artes mágicas, vuelve para llenarle de asombro Déjese encantar por un espectáculo inédito y por el universo de 10 artistas únicos y con talento. Venga a reír, emocionarse y maravillarse con su pareja, familia o amigos.

Ausgabe von Vive la magie, dem größten Festival der magischen Künste in Europa, bringt Sie wieder zum Staunen! Lassen Sie sich verzaubern von einer brandneuen Show und der Welt von 10 talentierten und einzigartigen Künstlern. Lachen, vibrieren und staunen Sie zu zweit, mit der Familie oder mit Freunden.

