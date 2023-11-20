Handicafé 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges
Handicafé 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 20 novembre 2023, Bourges.
Bourges,Cher
L’Handicafé est organisé chaque année pendant la SEEPH : Semaine Européenne pour l’Emploi des Personnes Handicapées..
2023-11-20 fin : 2023-11-20 17:00:00. .
7 Boulevard Lamarck
Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
The Handicafé is organized every year during SEEPH: European Week for the Employment of People with Disabilities.
El Handicafé se organiza cada año durante la SEEPH: Semana Europea del Empleo de las Personas con Discapacidad.
Das Handicafé wird jedes Jahr während der SEEPH organisiert: Europäische Woche für die Beschäftigung von Menschen mit Behinderungen.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT BOURGES