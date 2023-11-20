Handicafé 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 20 novembre 2023, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

L’Handicafé est organisé chaque année pendant la SEEPH : Semaine Européenne pour l’Emploi des Personnes Handicapées..

2023-11-20 fin : 2023-11-20 17:00:00. .

7 Boulevard Lamarck

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Handicafé is organized every year during SEEPH: European Week for the Employment of People with Disabilities.

El Handicafé se organiza cada año durante la SEEPH: Semana Europea del Empleo de las Personas con Discapacidad.

Das Handicafé wird jedes Jahr während der SEEPH organisiert: Europäische Woche für die Beschäftigung von Menschen mit Behinderungen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT BOURGES