Vintage au Kilo 2023 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges, 18 novembre 2023, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

« Keep it Vintage » revient pour la troisième fois à Bourges avec un stock de vêtements vintage absolument premium !.

2023-11-18 à ; fin : 2023-11-18 18:00:00. .

7 Boulevard Lamarck

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



« Keep it Vintage » returns to Bourges for the third time with an absolutely premium stock of vintage clothing!

« Keep it Vintage » vuelve por tercera vez a Bourges con un stock de ropa vintage de primera calidad

« Keep it Vintage » kehrt zum dritten Mal nach Bourges zurück, mit einem absolut erstklassigen Bestand an Vintage-Kleidung!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par OT BOURGES