Vintage au Kilo 2023 7 Boulevard Lamarck Bourges Bourges
« Keep it Vintage » revient pour la troisième fois à Bourges avec un stock de vêtements vintage absolument premium !.
2023-11-18 à ; fin : 2023-11-18 18:00:00.
« Keep it Vintage » returns to Bourges for the third time with an absolutely premium stock of vintage clothing!
« Keep it Vintage » vuelve por tercera vez a Bourges con un stock de ropa vintage de primera calidad
« Keep it Vintage » kehrt zum dritten Mal nach Bourges zurück, mit einem absolut erstklassigen Bestand an Vintage-Kleidung!
