CINÉ PLEIN-AIR : BILLY ELLIOT 7 Boulevard Gambetta Lodève, 28 juillet 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Dans le Cadre des Quartiers d’été, Il est proposé un ciné plein-air ouvert à tous,

Pour cette scéance, le film sera « Billy Elliot »..

2023-07-28 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-28 00:00:00. .

7 Boulevard Gambetta

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



As part of the Quartiers d’été program, we’re offering an open-air cinema open to all,

For this session, the film will be « Billy Elliot ».

En el marco del festival Quartiers d’été, proponemos un cine al aire libre abierto a todos,

Para esta sesión, la película será « Billy Elliot ».

Im Rahmen der Quartiers d’été wird ein Open-Air-Kino für alle angeboten,

Der Film ist « Billy Elliot ».

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC