The Shoeshiners Band 7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Limoges, 4 décembre 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

Tribute to Jimmie Lunceford.

Le concert du Hot Club de Limoges de ce soir sera un hommage au jazz qui se danse, donc au jazz le plus authentique, en réveillant l’esprit et la musique du légendaire chef d’orchestre des années 30’s et 40’s, Jimmie Lunceford. Il a interprété Life is fine (La vie est belle). The Shoeshiners le confirmeront.

Réservation auprès du CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00.

(Proposé par le Hot Club de Limoges).

2024-01-29 fin : 2024-01-29 22:00:00. EUR.

7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Centre Culturel Jean Gagnant

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tribute to Jimmie Lunceford.

Tonight’s Hot Club de Limoges concert is a tribute to jazz that dances, and therefore to the most authentic jazz, by reviving the spirit and music of the legendary bandleader of the 30’s and 40’s, Jimmie Lunceford. He performed Life is fine. The Shoeshiners will confirm it.

Bookings at CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00.

(Offered by the Hot Club de Limoges)

Homenaje a Jimmie Lunceford.

El concierto de esta noche del Hot Club de Limoges es un homenaje al jazz que se puede bailar y, por tanto, al jazz más auténtico, reviviendo el espíritu y la música del legendario director de orquesta de los años 30 y 40, Jimmie Lunceford. Él interpretó Life is fine. Los Shoeshiners lo confirmarán.

Reservas en el CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00.

(Ofrecido por el Hot Club de Limoges)

Tribute an Jimmie Lunceford.

Das Konzert des Hot Club de Limoges heute Abend ist eine Hommage an den Jazz, der getanzt wird, also an den authentischsten Jazz, indem es den Geist und die Musik des legendären Bandleaders der 30er und 40er Jahre, Jimmie Lunceford, wiedererweckt. Er interpretierte Life is fine (Das Leben ist schön). The Shoeshiners werden dies bestätigen.

Reservierung beim CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00.

(Angeboten vom Hot Club de Limoges)

