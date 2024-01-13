Aline VS La Balise – Improvisation 7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Limoges, 4 décembre 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

Aline VS La Balise.

Le match d’improvisation, format historique du spectacle d’improvisation.

La Balise (troupe de théâtre spécialisée dans l’improvisation) va rencontrer une équipe de titans, Aline et compagnie. Originaire de Niort. Cette troupe d’improvisation professionnelle a vu une partie de ses membres sacrées champions du monde d’improvisation. ALINE VS LA BALISE, le match événement de la saison !

Ludique et dynamique, il reprend le décorum d’une rencontre sportive (arbitres, score, fautes…) pour voir s’affronter deux équipes sur scène. Sous le regard intransigeant de l’arbitre et de son staff, les équipes mènent une joute théâtrale, rythmée par une musique tonitruante.

Information et réservation sur : https://www.labalisedelimoges.fr/.

7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Centre Culturel Jean Gagnant

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Aline VS La Balise.

The improvisation match, the historic format of the improv show.

La Balise (a theater troupe specializing in improvisation) meets a team of titans, Aline et compagnie. Hailing from Niort. This professional improv troupe has seen some of its members crowned world champions of improvisation. ALINE VS LA BALISE, the event match of the season!

Playful and dynamic, it uses the decorum of a sporting event (referees, score, fouls, etc.) to see two teams face off on stage. Under the uncompromising gaze of the referee and his staff, the teams engage in a theatrical joust, set to the rhythm of thunderous music.

Information and booking: https://www.labalisedelimoges.fr/

Aline VS La Balise.

El partido de la improvisación, el formato histórico del espectáculo de la improvisación.

La Balise (compañía de teatro especializada en la improvisación) se enfrentará a un equipo de titanes, Aline y compañía. Procedentes de Niort. Esta compañía de improvisación profesional ha coronado a algunos de sus miembros como campeones del mundo de improvisación. ALINE VS LA BALISE, ¡el partido de la temporada!

Lúdico y dinámico, utiliza el decoro de un partido deportivo (árbitros, marcador, faltas, etc.) para ver a dos equipos enfrentarse en el escenario. Bajo la mirada inflexible del árbitro y sus colaboradores, los equipos se enfrentan en una justa teatral al ritmo de una música atronadora.

Información y reservas: https://www.labalisedelimoges.fr/

Aline VS La Balise.

Das Improvisationsspiel, das historische Format der Improvisationsshow.

La Balise (eine Theatergruppe, die sich auf Improvisation spezialisiert hat) trifft auf ein Team von Titanen, Aline und Co. Die Gruppe stammt aus Niort. Diese professionelle Improvisationstruppe hat einen Teil ihrer Mitglieder zu Improvisationsweltmeistern gekürt. ALINE VS LA BALISE, das Event-Match der Saison!

Das Spiel ist spielerisch und dynamisch und greift das Dekorum einer Sportveranstaltung auf (Schiedsrichter, Spielstand, Fouls?), um zwei Teams auf der Bühne gegeneinander antreten zu lassen. Unter dem unnachgiebigen Blick des Schiedsrichters und seines Staffs liefern sich die Mannschaften einen theatralischen Wettstreit, der von einer donnernden Musik begleitet wird.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter: https://www.labalisedelimoges.fr/

