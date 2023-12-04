The Swing Ladies + 2 7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Limoges, 4 décembre 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

Les quatre artistes qui vont prendre place sur la scène du CCM Jean-Gagnant forment un quartet international, issu de quatre pays différents et de trois continents différents…

La première lady sera la charmante et brillante pianiste Stephanie Trick venue tout droit de son Saint-Louis natal (Missouri).

A ses côtés, jouant de la contrebasse, la non moins charmante Nicki Parrott qui, elle, nous vient de Newcastle, mais Newcastle en Australie.

Pour accompagner ces dames, deux garçons tout aussi agréables.

D’abord, Paolo Alderighi que l’on a déjà apprécié à Limoges en compagnie de Stephanie ; il joue merveilleusement bien du piano lui aussi.

Enfin, venu d’Allemagne, Engelbert Wrobel, le seul souffleur du groupe puisqu’il pratique avec beaucoup de talent le saxophone ténor.

Réservation auprès du CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00

(Proposé par le Hot Club de Limoges).

7 Avenue Jean Gagnant Centre Culturel Jean Gagnant

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The four artists who will take to the stage at CCM Jean-Gagnant form an international quartet, from four different countries and three different continents?

The first lady will be the charming and brilliant pianist Stephanie Trick, straight from her native Saint-Louis (Missouri).

At her side, playing double bass, is the no less charming Nicki Parrott, who hails from Newcastle, Australia.

Accompanying these ladies are two equally pleasant boys.

First, Paolo Alderighi, who we already enjoyed in Limoges with Stephanie; he too plays the piano wonderfully well.

And finally, from Germany, Engelbert Wrobel, the only blower in the group, as he plays the tenor saxophone with great talent.

Reservations at CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00

(Offered by the Hot Club de Limoges)

Los cuatro artistas que se subirán al escenario del CCM Jean-Gagnant forman un cuarteto internacional, procedente de cuatro países y tres continentes diferentes..

La primera dama será la encantadora y brillante pianista Stephanie Trick, venida directamente de su Saint-Louis natal (Missouri).

Junto a ella, tocará el contrabajo la no menos encantadora Nicki Parrott, de Newcastle (Australia).

Acompañan a estas damas dos chicos igualmente agradables.

En primer lugar, Paolo Alderighi, de quien ya disfrutamos en Limoges con Stephanie; él también toca el piano maravillosamente bien.

Y por último, desde Alemania, Engelbert Wrobel, el único soplador del grupo, ya que toca el saxofón tenor con gran talento.

Reserva previa en el CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00

(Ofrecido por el Hot Club de Limoges)

Die vier Künstler, die auf der Bühne des CCM Jean-Gagnant auftreten werden, sind ein internationales Quartett, das aus vier verschiedenen Ländern und drei verschiedenen Kontinenten stammt?

Die erste Dame ist die charmante und brillante Pianistin Stephanie Trick aus ihrer Heimatstadt St. Louis (Missouri).

An ihrer Seite, am Kontrabass, spielt die ebenso charmante Nicki Parrott aus Newcastle in Australien.

Die Damen werden von zwei ebenso angenehmen Jungen begleitet.

Zunächst Paolo Alderighi, den wir bereits in Limoges in Begleitung von Stephanie kennengelernt haben; auch er spielt wunderbar Klavier.

Engelbert Wrobel aus Deutschland ist der einzige Bläser der Gruppe, da er mit viel Talent Tenorsaxophon spielt.

Reservierung beim CCM Jean-Gagnant – 05 55 45 94 00

(Angeboten vom Hot Club de Limoges)

