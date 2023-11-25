Réalisez votre couronne de Noël ! 7 Avenue de Champagne Épernay, 25 novembre 2023, Épernay.

Épernay,Marne

Au cours d’un atelier créatif de 2 heures, Mélanie Van Herreweghe, graphiste et praticienne en art-thérapie, vous propose de fabriquer votre couronne de Noël.

Elle vous fournira le matériel utile pour une jolie réalisation et, si vous souhaitez apporter vos petits éléments de décoration personnels, elle vous permettra de les intégrer.

Un moment convivial à l’Office de Tourisme Epernay en Champagne.

A réserver sans tarder au plus tard le mercredi à 16H30.

+ d’info : Office de Tourisme 03 26 53 33 00 ou Mélanie Van Herreweghe 06 82 26 62 75 – mvh.arttherapie@gmail.com.

7 Avenue de Champagne Office de Tourisme Epernay en Champagne

Épernay 51200 Marne Grand Est



During a 2-hour creative workshop, Mélanie Van Herreweghe, graphic designer and art therapy practitioner, invites you to make your own Christmas wreath.

She’ll provide you with all the materials you need to make a beautiful wreath, and if you’d like to bring your own personal decorative elements, she’ll help you integrate them.

A convivial moment at the Epernay en Champagne Tourist Office.

Book now, no later than 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

+ info: Office de Tourisme 03 26 53 33 00 or Mélanie Van Herreweghe 06 82 26 62 75 ? mvh.arttherapie@gmail.com

En un taller creativo de 2 horas, Mélanie Van Herreweghe, diseñadora gráfica y practicante de arteterapia, le ayudará a confeccionar su propia corona navideña.

Te proporcionará todos los materiales necesarios para hacer una bonita corona y, si quieres traer tus propios elementos decorativos personales, te ayudará a incorporarlos.

Un momento de convivencia en la Oficina de Turismo de Epernay en Champagne.

Reserve con antelación, no más tarde de las 16.30 h del miércoles.

+ Para más información: Oficina de Turismo 03 26 53 33 00 o Mélanie Van Herreweghe 06 82 26 62 75 ? mvh.arttherapie@gmail.com

In einem zweistündigen Kreativworkshop bietet Ihnen die Grafikdesignerin und Kunsttherapeutin Mélanie Van Herreweghe die Möglichkeit, Ihren Weihnachtskranz herzustellen.

Sie wird Ihnen das nützliche Material für eine schöne Gestaltung zur Verfügung stellen und, falls Sie Ihre kleinen persönlichen Dekorationselemente mitbringen möchten, diese integrieren.

Ein geselliger Moment im Office de Tourisme Epernay en Champagne.

Bitte reservieren Sie bis spätestens Mittwoch um 16.30 Uhr.

+ Weitere Informationen: Office de Tourisme 03 26 53 33 00 oder Mélanie Van Herreweghe 06 82 26 62 75 ? mvh.arttherapie@gmail.com

