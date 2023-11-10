L’art et le vin font leur Téléthon 7 Allée Toulouse-Lautrec Lanton, 10 novembre 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

L’association TELELANTHON organise une soirée vente aux enchères d’oeuvres d’Art le vendredi 10 novembre prochain dans le cadre du Téléthon 2023.

Cette soirée conviviale autour de la gastronomie et du vin, animée par Maître Thomas Campanaud, de l’Hôtel des Ventes du Bassin d’Arcachon, se dérouelra au Château Ufoval, Centre Castel Landou à Taussat, au tarif de 15 € (participation à la vente et au cocktail).

Places limitées, merci de confirmer votre présence avant le 3 novembre.

Bulletin d’inscription correspondant pour le cocktail dinatoire au tarif de 15€, à retourner par mail à telelanthon@gmail.com ou par courrier à l’adresse suivante : Association TELELANTHON, Maison des Associations, 25 avenue David de Vignerte, 33138 LANTON.

Informations : 07.49.93.29.97.

7 Allée Toulouse-Lautrec Chanteau Ufoval – Centre Castel Landou

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The TELELANTHON association is organizing an evening art auction on Friday, November 10, as part of the Telethon 2023.

This convivial evening of gastronomy and wine, hosted by Maître Thomas Campanaud, from the Hôtel des Ventes du Bassin d’Arcachon, will take place at Château Ufoval, Centre Castel Landou in Taussat, at a cost of 15? (participation in the auction and cocktail).

Places are limited, so please confirm your attendance before November 3.

Corresponding registration form for the cocktail reception at 15? to be returned by e-mail to telelanthon@gmail.com or by post to the following address: Association TELELANTHON, Maison des Associations, 25 avenue David de Vignerte, 33138 LANTON.

Information: 07.49.93.29.97

En el marco del Teletón 2023, la asociación TELELANTHON organiza una subasta de arte el viernes 10 de noviembre.

Esta agradable velada enogastronómica, animada por Maître Thomas Campanaud, del Hôtel des Ventes du Bassin d’Arcachon, tendrá lugar en el Château Ufoval, Centre Castel Landou de Taussat, con un coste de 15€ (participación en la subasta y cóctel).

Las plazas son limitadas, por lo que le rogamos confirme su asistencia antes del 3 de noviembre.

Formulario de inscripción correspondiente para el cóctel, con un coste de 15 euros, que deberá enviarse por correo electrónico a telelanthon@gmail.com o por correo postal a la siguiente dirección Asociación TELELANTHON, Maison des Associations, 25 avenue David de Vignerte, 33138 LANTON.

Información: 07.49.93.29.97

Der Verein TELELANTHON organisiert am Freitag, dem 10. November, im Rahmen des Telethon 2023 eine Kunstauktion.

Dieser gesellige Abend rund um Gastronomie und Wein wird von Maître Thomas Campanaud vom Hôtel des Ventes du Bassin d’Arcachon geleitet und findet im Château Ufoval, Centre Castel Landou in Taussat statt. Der Preis beträgt 15 ? (Teilnahme an der Auktion und am Cocktail).

Begrenzte Plätze, bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Teilnahme vor dem 3. November.

Entsprechendes Anmeldeformular für den Cocktail zum Preis von 15 Euro, bitte per E-Mail an telelanthon@gmail.com oder per Post an folgende Adresse senden: Association TELELELANTHON, Maison des Associations, 25 avenue David de Vignerte, 33138 LANTON.

Informationen: 07.49.93.29.97

