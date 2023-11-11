Après-midi jeux de société intergénérationnel 7 Allée de Val de San Vicente Mios, 11 novembre 2023, Mios.

Mios,Gironde

Une large sélection de jeux de société vous sera proposée.

L’équipe des bénévoles et l’association Les Ludes vous accueilleront dans une ambiance chaleureuse et auront grand plaisir à vous expliquer les règles pour une mise en jeu rapide.

Entre amis ou en famille venez profiter de ce moment de détente, de plaisir et de réflexion.

Plus d’informations et inscriptions : 05 56 26 29 40 ou mediatheque@villemios.fr.

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

7 Allée de Val de San Vicente Médiathèque

Mios 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A wide selection of board games will be on offer.

The team of volunteers and the Les Ludes association will welcome you in a warm atmosphere, and will be delighted to explain the rules so you can get started quickly.

With friends or family, come and enjoy this moment of relaxation, pleasure and reflection.

Further information and registration: 05 56 26 29 40 or mediatheque@villemios.fr

Se ofrecerá una amplia selección de juegos de mesa.

El equipo de voluntarios y la asociación Les Ludes le acogerán en un ambiente cálido y estarán encantados de explicarle las reglas para que pueda empezar rápidamente.

Tanto si está con amigos como en familia, venga a disfrutar de un momento de relajación, diversión y reflexión.

Más información y reservas: 05 56 26 29 40 o mediatheque@villemios.fr

Es wird Ihnen eine große Auswahl an Gesellschaftsspielen angeboten.

Das Freiwilligenteam und der Verein Les Ludes empfangen Sie in einer herzlichen Atmosphäre und erklären Ihnen gerne die Regeln, damit Sie schnell mit dem Spielen beginnen können.

Kommen Sie mit Freunden oder der Familie und genießen Sie diesen Moment der Entspannung, des Vergnügens und des Nachdenkens.

Weitere Informationen und Anmeldungen: 05 56 26 29 40 oder mediatheque@villemios.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT Coeur Bassin