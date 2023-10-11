Exposition sur l’art pariétal 7 Allée de Val de San Vicente Mios, 11 octobre 2023, Mios.

Mios,Gironde

En partenariat avec le Comité de Jumelage, la Ville met à l’honneur l’art pariétal en accueillant un artiste espagnol Ludovico Rodriguez Linao qui travaille sur les grottes Monte Castillo y Hornos de la Pena, cité voisine de nos jumeaux de Val de San Vicente.

Durant 5 jours, l’exposition prendra ses quartiers dans la Salle du Conseil Municipal ainsi qu’à la médiathèque Claire Bretécher.

Ateliers et animations avec le Comité de Jumelage et la Médiathèque – Salle du Conseil Municipal.

Samedi 14 octobre (9h30/11h30/14h30/16h30) : 4 ateliers de 1h30 vous sont proposés pour peindre comme au temps de la préhistoire ! Fabriquer un pinceau, créer des pigments ou encore apprendre la technique de soufflage vous attendent avec cet artiste.

Atelier pour toute la famille dès 6 ans – Inscriptions à la Médiathèque au 05 56 26 49 40 ou à mediatheque@villemios.fr

Apéro conférence samedi 14 à 19h.

2023-10-11 to 2023-10-15

7 Allée de Val de San Vicente Mediathèque – Salle du conseil municipal

Mios 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In partnership with the Comité de Jumelage (Twinning Committee), the town of Val de San Vicente is giving pride of place to cave art by welcoming a Spanish artist, Ludovico Rodriguez Linao, who is working on the Monte Castillo y Hornos de la Pena caves, a neighboring town to our twins in Val de San Vicente.

For 5 days, the exhibition will be held in the Salle du Conseil Municipal and the Claire Bretécher media library.

Workshops and events with the Comité de Jumelage and the Médiathèque ? Salle du Conseil Municipal.

Saturday, October 14 (9:30/11:30/14:30/16:30): 4 workshops of 1:30 hours each are available for you to paint as in prehistoric times! Make a brush, create pigments or learn the blowing technique with this artist.

Workshop for the whole family, 6 years and up ? Register at the Médiathèque on 05 56 26 49 40 or mediatheque@villemios.fr

Apéro conference Saturday 14 at 7pm

En colaboración con el Comité de Jumelage, la ciudad rinde homenaje al arte rupestre acogiendo a un artista español, Ludovico Rodríguez Linao, que trabaja en las cuevas de Monte Castillo y Hornos de la Peña, en la vecina localidad de Val de San Vicente.

Durante 5 días, la exposición podrá verse en la Sala del Consejo Municipal y en la mediateca Claire Bretécher.

Talleres y actos organizados por el Comité de Jumelage y la Médiathèque ? Sala del Consejo Municipal.

Sábado 14 de octubre (9.30 h/11.30 h/14.30 h/16.30 h): se proponen 4 talleres de una hora y media cada uno para pintar como en la prehistoria Fabrique un pincel, cree pigmentos o aprenda la técnica del soplado con este artista.

Taller para toda la familia a partir de 6 años ? Para inscribirse, llame a la Médiathèque al 05 56 26 49 40 o envíe un correo electrónico a mediatheque@villemios.fr

Apéro lecture Sábado 14 a las 19h

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Partnerschaftskomitee stellt die Stadt die Höhlenmalerei in den Vordergrund und empfängt den spanischen Künstler Ludovico Rodriguez Linao, der an den Höhlen Monte Castillo y Hornos de la Pena arbeitet, einer Nachbarstadt unserer Zwillingsstadt Val de San Vicente.

Die Ausstellung wird fünf Tage lang im Ratssaal und in der Mediathek Claire Bretécher zu sehen sein.

Workshops und Animationen mit dem Comité de Jumelage und der Mediathek ? Saal des Gemeinderats.

Samstag, 14. Oktober (9:30/11:30/14:30/16:30): Es werden 4 Workshops à 1,5 Stunden angeboten, in denen Sie wie in prähistorischen Zeiten malen können! Einen Pinsel herstellen, Pigmente kreieren oder die Blastechnik erlernen – all das erwartet Sie bei diesem Künstler.

Workshop für die ganze Familie ab 6 Jahren ? Anmeldung in der Mediathek unter 05 56 26 49 40 oder unter mediatheque@villemios.fr

Konferenz-Apéro Samstag, 14. um 19 Uhr

