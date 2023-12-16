CONCERT – DIEU VIENT ! C’EST NOËL 7-9 rue des sports Rohrbach-lès-Bitche
CONCERT – DIEU VIENT ! C’EST NOËL 7-9 rue des sports Rohrbach-lès-Bitche, 16 décembre 2023, Rohrbach-lès-Bitche.
Rohrbach-lès-Bitche,Moselle
Concert de Noël avec le collectif de musique Louange Pour Christ et la troupe de danse Envol. Plateau de dons.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-12-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 22:00:00. 0 EUR.
7-9 rue des sports Salle Robert Schuman
Rohrbach-lès-Bitche 57410 Moselle Grand Est
Christmas concert with the Louange Pour Christ music collective and the Envol dance troupe. Donation tray.
Concierto de Navidad con el colectivo musical Louange Pour Christ y el grupo de danza Envol. Bandeja de donativos.
Weihnachtskonzert mit dem Musikkollektiv Louange Pour Christ und der Tanzgruppe Envol. Spendenteller.
