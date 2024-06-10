6th CARGESE school: FLOW and Transport In porous and fractured MEdia (FLOWTIME) Cargèse Cargèse, lundi 10 juin 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

6th CARGESE school: FLOW and Transport In porous and fractured MEdia (FLOWTIME)

Cargèse

6th CARGESE school: FLOW and Transport In porous and fractured MEdia (FLOWTIME) Cargèse, lundi 10 juin 2024.

6th CARGESE school: FLOW and Transport In porous and fractured MEdia (FLOWTIME) 6e Ecole d'été de Cargèse 10 – 21 juin Cargèse

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-10
Fin : 2024-06-21

Linking life supporting functions of the subsurface across disciplines
The 6th Cargèse summer school will be jointly organized by CNRS, NSF, the university of Rennes and the university of Oslo. It will take place from June 10 to June 21 2024 at the Cargese Institute, Corsica, France. The summer school will provide high-level interdisciplinary training on porous and fracture media processes. This 6th summer school will more particularly focus on life supporting functions of the subsurface at interfaces between hydrology, geophysics and biological processes. By combining lectures and research seminars, the summer school is designed to be accessible to participants with a broad range of backgrounds.
Organizing Committee
Maria Klepikova CNRS (OSUR), Rennes, France
Camille Bouchez University of Rennes (OSUR), France
Cyprien Soulaine CNRS, Orléans, France
Tanguy Le Borgne University of Rennes (OSUR), France
François Renard University of Oslo, Norway
Dani Or University of Nevada Reno
John Selker Oregon State University, USA

https://cargese2024.sciencesconf.org/

hydrogéologie géophysique

