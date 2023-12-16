« Contes à Noël » – Yannick Jaulin à La Gargante 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay
16h : contes pour enfants (45mn)
20h30 : contes pour adultes (60mn)
Sur réservation à La Gargante.
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
« Contes à Noël » – Yannick Jaulin at La Gargante
4pm: children’s stories (45mn)
8.30pm: tales for adults (60mn)
By reservation at La Gargante
« Contes à Noël » – Yannick Jaulin en La Gargante
16:00 h: cuentos para niños (45 minutos)
20.30 h: cuentos para adultos (60 min)
Con reserva previa en La Gargante
« Contes à Noël » – Yannick Jaulin in La Gargante
16 Uhr: Märchen für Kinder (45mn)
20:30 Uhr: Märchen für Erwachsene (60mn)
Mit Reservierung in La Gargante
