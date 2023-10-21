Atelier Fauconnerie avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay, 21 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Événement ! Les hiboux Grand-Duc

La 10ème session aura lieu le samedi 21 octobre 2023. Ne ratez pas ce moment rare et magique, qui vous procurera des souvenirs inoubliables.

Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter !

Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : Présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation…

Attention : places très limitées.

Réservation à La Gargante..

69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Event! The Great Horned Owls

The 10th session will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Don’t miss this rare and magical moment, which will provide you with unforgettable memories.

Meet Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owl-maker!

An extraordinary falconry workshop: presentation, awareness-raising, demonstration, initiation, handling?

Please note: places are very limited.

Reservations at La Gargante.

Todo un acontecimiento Búhos cornudos

La 10ª sesión tendrá lugar el sábado 21 de octubre de 2023. No se pierda este momento raro y mágico, que le proporcionará recuerdos inolvidables.

Conozca a Alexandre Thevenin, ¡el creador de búhos de Harry Potter!

Un extraordinario taller de cetrería: presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo..

Atención: las plazas son muy limitadas.

Reservas en La Gargante.

Veranstaltung ! Die Uhus Uhu

Die zehnte Sitzung findet am Samstag, den 21. Oktober 2023 statt. Verpassen Sie nicht diesen seltenen und magischen Moment, der Ihnen unvergessliche Erinnerungen bescheren wird.

Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann aus Harry Potter!

Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Vorführung, Einführung, Handhabung?

Achtung: Die Plätze sind sehr begrenzt.

Reservierung bei La Gargante.

