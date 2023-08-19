Atelier Fauconnerie avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay, 19 août 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter !

Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : Présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation…

Attention : places très limitées.
Réservation à La Gargante..
2023-08-19
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Meeting with Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owler!

An extraordinary falconry workshop : Presentation, awareness, demonstration, initiation, handling?

Attention: very limited places.
Reservation at La Gargante.

Encuentro con Alexandre Thevenin, ¡el búho de Harry Potter!

Un extraordinario taller de cetrería: Presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo..

Atención: plazas muy limitadas.
Reserva en La Gargante.

Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann von Harry Potter!

Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Demonstration, Einführung, Handhabung?

Achtung: Die Plätze sind sehr begrenzt.
Reservierung bei La Gargante.

