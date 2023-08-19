Atelier Fauconnerie avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay Atelier Fauconnerie avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay, 19 août 2023, Parthenay. Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : Présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation… Attention : places très limitées.

Meeting with Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owler! An extraordinary falconry workshop : Presentation, awareness, demonstration, initiation, handling? Attention: very limited places.

Reservation at La Gargante. Encuentro con Alexandre Thevenin, ¡el búho de Harry Potter! Un extraordinario taller de cetrería: Presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo.. Atención: plazas muy limitadas.

Reserva en La Gargante. Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann von Harry Potter! Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Demonstration, Einführung, Handhabung? Achtung: Die Plätze sind sehr begrenzt.

