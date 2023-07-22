Course de Mini Z : démonstration et initiation 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay, 22 juillet 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Vous ne connaissez pas les Mini Z ?

Ces petits bolides radio-commandés (de véritables concentrés de technologie) qui foncent et enchainent les virages sur une piste extérieure.

Venez assister à des démonstrations ! Et venez vous essayer au pilotage durant les sessions d’initiation ! Un évènement animé par les bénévoles des clubs MiniZ 79 (Frontenay Rohan Rohan) et le MRCT (Thouars).

Organisé par Parthenay-Cité des Jeux et La Gargante (à l’occasion du FLIP).

Place Moque-Souris (juste à côté de La Gargante) durant les week-end du 15-16 et 22-23 juillet, de 14h à 19h30 !

Vous pouvez réserver vos places pour les sessions d’initiation au 06 09 73 19 12..

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-23 19:30:00. .

69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Place Moque-Souris

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Never heard of Mini Z?

Those little radio-controlled cars (real concentrates of technology) that speed along and take turns on an outdoor track.

Come and see a demonstration! And try your hand at driving during introductory sessions! An event run by volunteers from MiniZ 79 (Frontenay Rohan Rohan) and MRCT (Thouars).

Organized by Parthenay-Cité des Jeux and La Gargante (on the occasion of FLIP).

Place Moque-Souris (right next to La Gargante) over the weekends of July 15-16 and 22-23, from 2pm to 7:30pm!

You can reserve your places for the initiation sessions by calling 06 09 73 19 12.

¿No conoces a Mini Z?

Estos pequeños coches de carreras teledirigidos (auténticos concentrados de tecnología) recorren a toda velocidad una serie de curvas en una pista al aire libre.

¡Ven a ver las demostraciones! Y prueba a conducirlos durante las sesiones de iniciación El evento está dirigido por voluntarios de MiniZ 79 (Frontenay Rohan Rohan) y MRCT (Thouars).

Organizado por Parthenay-Cité des Jeux y La Gargante (con motivo de la FLIP).

Place Moque-Souris (justo al lado de La Gargante) durante los fines de semana del 15-16 y 22-23 de julio, de 14:00 a 19:30 horas

Puede reservar su plaza para las sesiones introductorias llamando al 06 09 73 19 12.

Sie kennen die Mini Z nicht?

Diese kleinen funkgesteuerten Flitzer (wahre Technikkonzentrate), die über eine Außenbahn rasen und Kurven aneinanderreihen.

Kommen Sie zu den Vorführungen! Und versuchen Sie sich während der Einführungsveranstaltungen selbst als Pilot! Die Veranstaltung wird von Freiwilligen der Vereine MiniZ 79 (Frontenay Rohan Rohan) und MRCT (Thouars) geleitet.

Organisiert von Parthenay-Cité des Jeux und La Gargante (anlässlich des FLIP).

Place Moque-Souris (direkt neben La Gargante) an den Wochenenden vom 15. bis 16. und 22. bis 23. Juli, von 14 bis 19.30 Uhr!

Sie können Ihre Plätze für die Einführungsveranstaltungen unter 06 09 73 19 12 reservieren.

