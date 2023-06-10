Atelier Fauconnerie avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter ! 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter !
Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : Présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation…
Attention : places très limitées.
Réservation à La Gargante..
2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 18:00:00.
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Meeting with Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owler!
An extraordinary falconry workshop : Presentation, awareness, demonstration, initiation, handling?
Attention: very limited places.
Reservation at La Gargante.
Encuentro con Alexandre Thevenin, ¡el búho de Harry Potter!
Un extraordinario taller de cetrería: Presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo..
Atención: plazas muy limitadas.
Reserva en La Gargante.
Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann von Harry Potter!
Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Demonstration, Einführung, Handhabung?
Achtung: Die Plätze sind sehr begrenzt.
Reservierung bei La Gargante.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-17 par CC Parthenay Gâtine