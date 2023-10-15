Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux
Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux, 15 octobre 2023, Casteljaloux.
Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne
Après-midi jeux de société organisée par le Grand Bain .
Public adulte et plus de 14 ans..
69 Grand Rue Le Grand Bain
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afternoon of board games organized by Le Grand Bain.
For adults and over 14s.
Tarde de juegos de mesa organizada por Le Grand Bain.
Para adultos y mayores de 14 años.
Von Le Grand Bain organisierter Nachmittag mit Gesellschaftsspielen.
Publikum Erwachsene und über 14 Jahre.
