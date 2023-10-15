Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux, 15 octobre 2023, Casteljaloux.

Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne

Après-midi jeux de société organisée par le Grand Bain .

Public adulte et plus de 14 ans..

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 17:00:00. .

69 Grand Rue Le Grand Bain

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Afternoon of board games organized by Le Grand Bain.

For adults and over 14s.

Tarde de juegos de mesa organizada por Le Grand Bain.

Para adultos y mayores de 14 años.

Von Le Grand Bain organisierter Nachmittag mit Gesellschaftsspielen.

Publikum Erwachsene und über 14 Jahre.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne