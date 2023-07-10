’68 • Vain Valkyries • Rockethead / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 1 septembre 2023, Paris.

Le vendredi 01 septembre 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC

Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

’68

(Rock – Atlanta, US)

How much noise can two people make? ‘68 is the sound of simultaneous implosion and explosion, of destruction and creation unbound. These are songs that could almost fall apart at any moment, yet never do, devilishly dancing between life and death. It’s a primitive impulse delivered with postmodern purpose; a blacksmith’s resolve with an arsenal of electric distortion and raw nerve.

Josh Scogin kickstarted his small band with the big sound in 2013, naming the two-man outfit he modestly undersells as “a little rock, a little blues, a little hardcore” after his father’s old Camaro. And there’s a muscle car-sized rumble beneath the hood of what the Atlanta, Georgia native and his percussive partner-in-crime, Nikko Yamada, unleash with an array of guitar, bass, drums, keys, and pedals, careening between swinging barnburners, wild hay-makers, and moody atmosphere.

Like a Delta Blues reimagining of Bleach-era Nirvana or the disgraced punkish cousin of The Black Keys, ’68 adheres to a single ethic: unbridled authenticity. There’s not a “plan” with ’68 so much as a ride, with the duo hanging on for dear life in the eye of the storm every bit as much as the audience. The obstacle is the goal. The journey is the destination. Inventive, disruptive, frantic; even when dipping into a bit of Otis Redding or James Brown style funk, ’68 sound urgent.

https://theyare68.bandcamp.com/album/give-one-take-one

VAIN VALKYRIES

(Garage metal – Rouen, FR)

« Vain Valkyries, c’est très simple : un défouloir, un exutoire, une catharsis ». Difficile de contredire les frères Ian et Simon Debeerst, aux commandes de la machine Vain Valkyries. Sa seule guitare aux accordages abyssaux suffit à briser quelques nuques, avec une collection de riffs faisant honneur au metal, au stoner, au hardcore et au grunge. La batterie n’est pas en reste, parachevant ses patterns déstructurés de breaks destructeurs. Deux atouts forts, complétés par une voix de tête quelque part entre Incubus et The Mars Volta, au service d’un rock épique, lourd et surtout décomplexé.

http://vainvalkyries.bandcamp.com

ROCKETHEAD

(Hard rock – Paris, FR)

ROCKETHEAD c’est une machine à danser, à chanter de par ses refrains et ses lignes mélodiques.

Pas de limitation de vitesse ; avec des solos à 200 BPM qui s’écoutent fort, vraiment très fort ; la vitre ouverte sur les routes de campagne.

Définitivement OLD SCHOOL, entre HARD ROCK, HAIR METAL, ROCK’N ROLL et GARAGE, ils ont associé le meilleur de la fin des 70’s et des 80’s pour en faire une bombe.

https://www.instagram.com/officialrockethead/?hl=fr

———————————

Vendredi 1 Septembre 2023

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h (3€50 la pinte)

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

