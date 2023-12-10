FÊTE DES LUMIÈRES 68 Grand Rue Manom, 10 décembre 2023, Manom.

La municipalité de Manom organise pour la 3e année la Fête des Lumières.

Le jardin des Ombrières sera joliment décoré et illuminé pour les fêtes de fin d’année.

Inauguration du jardin paré d’illuminations et de décors magiques dimanche 10 décembre, avec deux temps forts : le marché de Noël et la marche au profit du téléthon.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-10 16:00:00 fin : 2024-01-02 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

68 Grand Rue Jardin des Ombrières

Manom 57100 Moselle Grand Est



The municipality of Manom is organizing its 3rd annual Festival of Lights.

The Jardin des Ombrières will be beautifully decorated and illuminated for the festive season.

Inauguration of the illuminated garden and its magical decorations on Sunday December 10, with two highlights: the Christmas market and the walk in aid of the Telethon.

Por tercer año consecutivo, el ayuntamiento de Manom organiza la Fiesta de las Luces.

El Jardin des Ombrières estará bellamente decorado e iluminado para las fiestas.

El jardín se engalanará de luces y decoraciones mágicas para la inauguración, el domingo 10 de diciembre, con dos momentos estelares: el mercado navideño y la marcha en ayuda del Teletón.

Die Stadtverwaltung von Manom organisiert zum dritten Mal das Lichterfest.

Der Garten Les Ombrières wird zur Weihnachtszeit schön geschmückt und beleuchtet sein.

Einweihung des mit Lichtern und zauberhaften Dekorationen geschmückten Gartens am Sonntag, den 10. Dezember, mit zwei Höhepunkten: dem Weihnachtsmarkt und dem Marsch zugunsten des Telethon.

