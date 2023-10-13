4ème European Tattoo Show 68 avenue du Président Roosevelt Châlons-en-Champagne, 13 octobre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Plus d’une centaine de tatoueurs venus de toute la France et de l’Europe vous attendent ! Anciennes et nouvelles générations d’artistes tatoueurs se retrouvent pour partager leur savoir faire avec néophytes et passionnés.

Durant 3 jours vous pourrez, découvrez les styles divers et variés de tatouages, les stands de merchandising et profitez des nombreuses animations : spectacles, concerts, expositions et séminaires.

L’objectif ? Communier autour de l’art du tatouage dans une ambiance familiale.

Bar et restauration sur place..

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 21:00:00. .

68 avenue du Président Roosevelt Capitole en Champagne

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Over a hundred tattoo artists from all over France and Europe are waiting for you! Old and new generations of tattoo artists come together to share their know-how with neophytes and enthusiasts alike.

Over the course of 3 days, you’ll be able to discover a wide variety of tattoo styles, merchandising stands and a host of events including shows, concerts, exhibitions and seminars.

The aim? Communicate around the art of tattooing in a family atmosphere.

Bar and catering on site.

Más de un centenar de artistas del tatuaje de toda Francia y Europa te están esperando Viejas y nuevas generaciones de tatuadores se reúnen para compartir sus habilidades con principiantes y aficionados.

A lo largo de 3 días, podrás descubrir una gran variedad de estilos de tatuaje, stands de merchandising y un sinfín de eventos como espectáculos, conciertos, exposiciones y seminarios.

¿El objetivo? Compartir el arte del tatuaje en un ambiente familiar.

Bar y catering in situ.

Mehr als 100 Tätowierer aus ganz Frankreich und Europa erwarten Sie! Alte und neue Generationen von Tätowierkünstlern kommen zusammen, um ihr Wissen mit Neulingen und Liebhabern zu teilen.

Drei Tage lang können Sie die verschiedenen und vielfältigen Tattoostile und Merchandising-Stände entdecken und von den zahlreichen Animationen profitieren: Shows, Konzerte, Ausstellungen und Seminare.

Das Ziel? In einer familiären Atmosphäre über die Kunst des Tätowierens zu kommunizieren.

Bar und Restaurant vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-05 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne