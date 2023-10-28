Atelier : S’initier au Light Painting 67 Rue Gustave Brindeau Le Havre, 28 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Vos outils pour cet atelier d’initiation à une technique photos : lampes torches, barres à LED…

Oubliez le pinceau et pensez lumière, couleur et profondeur. Le light painting ou « peinture avec la lumière » est une technique de prise de vue.

Sur inscription, à partir de 6 ans..

2023-10-28 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

67 Rue Gustave Brindeau Médiathèque Léopold Sédar Senghor

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Your tools for this introductory workshop to a photo technique: flashlights, LED rods…

Forget the brush and think light, color and depth. Light painting is a photographic technique.

Registration required, ages 6 and up.

Tus herramientas para este taller de iniciación a una técnica fotográfica: linternas, barras de LED…

Olvídate del pincel y piensa en luz, color y profundidad. El light painting es una técnica fotográfica.

Inscripción previa, a partir de 6 años.

Ihre Werkzeuge für diesen Workshop zur Einführung in eine Fototechnik: Taschenlampen, LED-Leisten…

Vergessen Sie den Pinsel und denken Sie an Licht, Farbe und Tiefe. Light Painting ist eine Fototechnik.

Nach Anmeldung, ab 6 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche