FRIANDISE ET DYNAMITE 67 Chemin Pujibet Toulouse, 21 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Georges et Chantal ont invité leurs amis Bruno et Aline à dîner. Mais Bruno vient seul… Aline le trompe !.

2023-12-21 fin : 2023-12-21 21:30:00. .

67 Chemin Pujibet THEATRE DE LA VIOLETTE

Toulouse 31200 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Georges and Chantal have invited their friends Bruno and Aline to dinner. But Bruno is coming alone? Aline is cheating on him!

Georges y Chantal han invitado a cenar a sus amigos Bruno y Aline. ¿Pero Bruno viene solo? Aline le engaña

Georges und Chantal haben ihre Freunde Bruno und Aline zum Abendessen eingeladen. Aber Bruno kommt allein? Aline betrügt ihn!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE