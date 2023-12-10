Journée de Noël festif et familial au Far West 661 route de Birac Bouglon, 10 décembre 2023, Bouglon.

Bouglon,Lot-et-Garonne

11h : Zumba.line.danse (gratuit)

Parents et enfants pour un moment de partage et de rigolade.

Midi : repas au saloon – assiette apéritive, médaillon de foie gras et sa charcuterie, Pulledpork (porc effiloché sauce barbecue )avec frites, ou confit de canard avec frites. Petite restauration en barquette: mini cornet de charcuterie, portion de frites, hotdog…

Ainsi que du chocolat chaud ,vin chaud et gourmandises tout au long de la journée.

Pensez à vos cadeaux de Noël…

L’atelier des rêves sera présent pour vous montrer ses créations et sûrement faire votre bonheur!

Un atelier photo avec Laura Van Puymbroeck sera présent afin de faire de jolis clichés en famille sur un décor de Noël.

Arrivée du Père Noël prévue entre 14h et 15h, mais attention le Grinch sera là aussi.

15h : Escape Game – menace sur Noël . Fin heureuse avec grillade de chamallows en compagnie du Père Noël et du Grinch..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

661 route de Birac Syl Vallée Western Village

Bouglon 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11am: Zumba.line.danse (free)

Parents and children for a moment of fun and sharing.

Lunch at the saloon – aperitif plate, medallion of foie gras with charcuterie, Pulledpork (pulled pork with barbecue sauce) with French fries, or duck confit with French fries. Snacks in trays: mini cornet de charcuterie, portion of French fries, hotdog?

As well as hot chocolate, mulled wine and sweets all day long.

Don’t forget your Christmas presents?

L’atelier des rêves will be on hand to show you its creations, and we’re sure you’ll be delighted!

A photo workshop with Laura Van Puymbroeck will be on hand to help you and your family take some pretty Christmas photos.

Santa Claus is due to arrive between 2 and 3 p.m., but watch out for the Grinch.

3pm: Escape Game – a threat to Christmas. Happy ending with marshmallow roast in the company of Santa and the Grinch.

11 h: Zumba.line.danse (gratuito)

Padres e hijos comparten un momento de diversión y risas.

Almuerzo en el salón: tabla de aperitivos, medallón de foie gras con embutidos, Pulledpork (pulled pork con salsa barbacoa) con patatas fritas, o confit de pato con patatas fritas. Snacks en bandejas: mini cornet de embutidos, ración de patatas fritas, perrito caliente..

Además de chocolate caliente, vino caliente y dulces durante todo el día.

¿No olvida sus regalos de Navidad?

L’atelier des rêves le mostrará sus creaciones, ¡seguro que le encantarán!

Un taller de fotografía con Laura Van Puymbroeck le ayudará a usted y a su familia a hacer bonitas fotos navideñas.

Papá Noel llegará entre las 14:00 y las 15:00, pero cuidado con el Grinch.

15.00: Juego de escape – Amenaza navideña. Final feliz con un asado de malvaviscos en compañía de Papá Noel y el Grinch.

11 Uhr: Zumba.line.danse (kostenlos)

Eltern und Kinder für einen Moment des Austauschs und des Spaßes.

Mittag: Essen im Saloon – Aperitifteller, Gänselebermedaillon mit Wurst, Pulledpork (Pulled Pork mit Barbecue-Sauce) mit Pommes frites oder Entenconfit mit Pommes frites. Kleine Snacks in Schalen: Mini-Wursttüten, Pommes frites, Hotdogs?

Außerdem gibt es den ganzen Tag über heiße Schokolade, Glühwein und andere Leckereien.

Denken Sie an Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenke?

Das Atelier der Träume wird Ihnen seine Kreationen zeigen und Sie sicher glücklich machen!

In einem Fotoworkshop mit Laura Van Puymbroeck können Sie mit Ihrer Familie schöne Fotos vor einer weihnachtlichen Kulisse machen.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird voraussichtlich zwischen 14 und 15 Uhr ankommen, aber Vorsicht, der Grinch wird auch da sein.

15 Uhr: Escape Game – Bedrohung für Weihnachten . Happy End mit Marshmallow-Grillen in Begleitung des Weihnachtsmanns und des Grinch.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne