Exposition « Frôlements de l’ombre » par Alain Willaume à la Villa Pérochon à Niort 64 Rue Paul-François Proust Niort, 4 novembre 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

Le photographe Alain Willaume expose son œuvre à la Villa Pérochon de Niort, du 4 novembre 2023 au 17 février 2024.

Vernissage le vendredi 3 novembre 2023 à 18h30, en présence de l’artiste

Visite commentée le samedi 4 novembre 2023 à 10h30

Informations : https://www.cacp-villaperochon.com/

Entrée libre.

2023-11-04 fin : 2024-02-17 18:30:00. EUR.

64 Rue Paul-François Proust Villa Pérochon

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Photographer Alain Willaume exhibits his work at the Villa Pérochon in Niort, from November 4, 2023 to February 17, 2024.

Opening on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 6.30pm, in the presence of the artist

Guided tour on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m

Information: https://www.cacp-villaperochon.com/

Free admission

El fotógrafo Alain Willaume expone en la Villa Pérochon de Niort del 4 de noviembre de 2023 al 17 de febrero de 2024.

Inauguración el viernes 3 de noviembre de 2023 a las 18.30 h, en presencia del artista

Visita guiada el sábado 4 de noviembre de 2023 a las 10.30 h

Información: https://www.cacp-villaperochon.com/

Entrada gratuita

Der Fotograf Alain Willaume stellt sein Werk in der Villa Pérochon in Niort vom 4. November 2023 bis zum 17. Februar 2024 aus.

Vernissage am Freitag, den 3. November 2023 um 18.30 Uhr in Anwesenheit des Künstlers

Kommentierte Besichtigung am Samstag, 4. November 2023 um 10:30 Uhr

Informationen: https://www.cacp-villaperochon.com/

Freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin