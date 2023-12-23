LES ATELIERS DU MUSÉE VILLA MONTEBELLO 64 Rue Général Leclerc Trouville-sur-Mer
LES ATELIERS DU MUSÉE VILLA MONTEBELLO 64 Rue Général Leclerc Trouville-sur-Mer, 3 décembre 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.
Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados
Animés par Anne. Des ateliers d’arts plastiques sont proposés aux enfants dans une ambiance ludique et créative au cœur d’un atelier lumineux et ouvert sur la mer.
> SAMEDI 23 DÉCEMBRE
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)
MA BOULE DE NOËL !
Assemblage collage créatif
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans
> MERCREDI 27 DÉCEMBRE
LES PÈRES NOËL DE SAVIGNAC
Dessin, peinture
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans
> JEUDI 28 DÉCEMBRE
CRÉATION D’UNE MAISON LANTERNE
Dessin, découpage, collage
10h-12h30 | 7-9 ans
14h-16h30 | 10-13 ans
> VENDREDI 29 DÉCEMBRE
IMPRESSIONS DE FÊTES !
Création : gravure à la pointe sèche et impressions sur papier
10h-12h30 | 10-13 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans
> SAMEDI 30 DÉCEMBRE
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)
Cartes de voeux…
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans
> MERCREDI 3 JANVIER
REVUES ET CORRIGÉES !
« LES BAIGNEUSES » D’ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA
Collage, couleurs et paillettes
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans
> JEUDI 4 JANVIER
BESTIAIRE MÉDIÉVAL
Dessin, encres de couleurs et peinture or
10h-12h30 | 7-9 ans
14h-16h30 | 10-13 ans
> VENDREDI 5 JANVIER
MON LIVRE DES SECRETS
Création d’un petit carnet
Assemblage, collage, encres de couleurs
10h-12h30 | 10-13 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans
> SAMEDI 6 JANVIER
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)
CRÉATION D’UNE MAISON LANTERNE
Dessin, découpage, collage
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans
14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans
TARIFS :
Jusqu’au 30/12/2023
TROUVILLAIS : 3,50 € par atelier/ par personne 4 € par atelier/ par personne
NON TROUVILLAIS : 7€ par atelier/ par personne
À partir du 1/01/2024
TROUVILLAIS : 4 € par atelier/ par personne
NON TROUVILLAIS : 8 € par atelier/ par personne
Atelier du Musée Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tél. : 02 31 88 16 26.
Led by Anne. Art workshops for children in a playful, creative atmosphere in the heart of a light-filled studio overlooking the sea.
> SATURDAY DECEMBER 23
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-child)
MY CHRISTMAS BAUBLE!
Creative assembly and collage
10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years
14h-16h30 | 7-10 years
> WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27
SAVIGNAC’S SANTA CLAUS
Drawing, painting
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 years
14h-16h30 | 7-9 years
> DECEMBER 28
CREATION OF A LANTERN HOUSE
Drawing, cutting, collage
10am-12.30pm | ages 7-9
14h-16h30 | 10-13 years
> FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29
HOLIDAY PRINTS!
Creation: drypoint etching and prints on paper
10am-12.30pm | ages 10-13
14h-16h30 | 7-9 years
> SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30
4-HAND WORKSHOPS (parent-child)
Greeting cards…
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 years
14h-16h30 | 7-10 years
> WEDNESDAY JANUARY 3
REVISED AND CORRECTED!
« LES BAIGNEUSES » BY ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA
Collage, color and glitter
10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years
14h-16h30 | 7-9 years
> THURSDAY, JANUARY 4
MEDIEVAL BESTIARY
Drawing, colored inks and gold paint
10am-12.30pm | ages 7-9
14h-16h30 | 10-13 years
> FRIDAY, JANUARY 5
MY BOOK OF SECRETS
Creation of a small notebook
Assembly, collage, colored inks
10am-12:30pm | 10-13 years
14h-16h30 | 7-9 years
> SATURDAY JANUARY 6
4-HAND WORKSHOPS (parent-child)
CREATING A LANTERN HOUSE
Drawing, decoupage, collage
10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years
14h-16h30 | 7-10 years
RATES :
Until 12/30/2023
TROUVILLAIS: 3.50 ? per workshop/ per person 4 ? per workshop/ per person
NON TROUVILLAIS : 7? per workshop/ per person
From 1/01/2024
TROUVILLAIS: 4? per workshop/ per person
NON TROUVILLAIS: 8? per workshop/ per person
Atelier du Musée Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel: 02 31 88 16 26
Dirigido por Anne. Los niños pueden participar en talleres de arte y artesanía en un ambiente divertido y creativo en el corazón de un estudio luminoso con vistas al mar.
> SÁBADO 23 DE DICIEMBRE
TALLERES A 4 MANOS (padres e hijos)
MI CHUCHERÍA DE NAVIDAD
Montaje creativo y collage
10.30h-11.30h | 4-6 años
14.00h-16.30h | 7-10 años
> MIÉRCOLES 27 DE DICIEMBRE
LAS SANTAS DE SAVIGNAC
Dibujo, pintura
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años
14h-16h30 | 7-9 años
> JUEVES 28 DE DICIEMBRE
CREAR UNA CASA LINTERNA
Dibujo, recorte, collage
10h-12h30 | 7-9 años
14h-16h30 | 10-13 años
> VIERNES 29 DICIEMBRE
¡ESTAMPAS FESTIVAS!
Creación: grabado en punta seca y estampas sobre papel
10h-12h30 | 10-13 años
14h-16h30 | 7-9 años
> SÁBADO 30 DE DICIEMBRE
TALLERES 4 MANOS (padres-hijos)
Tarjetas de felicitación…
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años
14h-16h30 | 7-10 años
> MIÉRCOLES 3 DE ENERO
¡REVISADO Y CORREGIDO!
« LES BAIGNEUSES » DE ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA
Collage, colores y purpurina
10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años
14h-16h30 | 7-9 años
> JUEVES 4 DE ENERO
BESTIARIO MEDIEVAL
Dibujo, tintas de colores y pintura dorada
10h-12h30 | 7-9 años
14h-16h30 | 10-13 años
> VIERNES 5 DE ENERO
MI CUADERNO DE SECRETOS
Creación de un pequeño cuaderno
Montaje, collage, tintas de colores
10h-12h30 | 10-13 años
14h-16h30 | 7-9 años
> SÁBADO 6 DE ENERO
TALLERES 4 MANOS (padres-hijos)
CREACIÓN DE UNA CASA LINTERNA
Dibujo, recorte, collage
10.30-11.30 | 4-6 años
14.00-16.30 | 7-10 años
TARIFAS :
Hasta el 30/12/2023
TROUVILLAIS : 3,50€ por taller/ por persona 4€ por taller/ por persona
NO TROUVILLAIS : 7 ? por taller/ por persona
A partir del 1/01/2024
TROUVILLAIS : 4€ por taller/ por persona
NO TROUVILLAIS: 8? por taller/ por persona
Taller Museo Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel: 02 31 88 16 26
Geleitet von Anne. In einem hellen, zum Meer hin offenen Atelier werden Kunstworkshops für Kinder in einer spielerischen und kreativen Atmosphäre angeboten.
> SAMSTAG, 23. DEZEMBER
WORKSHOPS MIT 4 HÄNDEN (Eltern-Kind)
MEINE WEIHNACHTSKUGEL!
Zusammenbau und kreative Collage
10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre
> MITTWOCH, 27. DEZEMBER
DIE WEIHNACHTSMÄNNER VON SAVIGNAC
Zeichnen, Malen
10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre
> DONNERSTAG, 28. DEZEMBER
GESTALTUNG EINES LATERNENHAUSES
Zeichnen, Schneiden, Collage
10h-12h30 | 7-9 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 10-13 Jahre
> FREITAG, 29. DEZEMBER
DRUCKE VON FESTLICHEN ANLÄSSEN!
Kreation: Kaltnadelradierung und Drucke auf Papier
10-12.30 Uhr | 10-13 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre
> SAMSTAG, 30.12
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (Eltern-Kind)
Glückwunschkarten …
10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre
> MITTWOCH, 3. JANUAR
ÜBERARBEITET UND KORRIGIERT!
« DIE BADENDEN FRAUEN » VON ALEXANDER ANTIGNA
Collage, Farben und Glitzer
10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre
> DONNERSTAG, 4. JANUAR
MITTELALTERLICHES BESTIARIUM
Zeichnen, farbige Tinte und Goldmalerei
10h-12h30 | 7-9 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 10-13 Jahre
> FREITAG, 5. JANUAR
MEIN BUCH DER GEHEIMNISSE
Erstellen eines kleinen Notizbuchs
Zusammensetzen, Collage, farbige Tinte
10h-12h30 | 10-13 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre
> SAMSTAG, 6. JANUAR
ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (Eltern-Kind)
GESTALTUNG EINES LATERNENHAUSES
Zeichnen, Schneiden, Collage
10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre
14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre
PREISE :
Bis zum 30.12.2023
TROUVILLAIS: 3,50 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person 4 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person
NICHT-TROUVILLAIS : 7 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person
Ab dem 1/01/2024
TROUVILLAIS : 4 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person
NICHT TROUVILLAIS : 8 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person
Atelier des Museums Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel.: 02 31 88 16 26
Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT Trouville