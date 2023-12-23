LES ATELIERS DU MUSÉE VILLA MONTEBELLO 64 Rue Général Leclerc Trouville-sur-Mer, 3 décembre 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.

Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Animés par Anne. Des ateliers d’arts plastiques sont proposés aux enfants dans une ambiance ludique et créative au cœur d’un atelier lumineux et ouvert sur la mer.

> SAMEDI 23 DÉCEMBRE

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)

MA BOULE DE NOËL !

Assemblage collage créatif

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans

> MERCREDI 27 DÉCEMBRE

LES PÈRES NOËL DE SAVIGNAC

Dessin, peinture

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans

> JEUDI 28 DÉCEMBRE

CRÉATION D’UNE MAISON LANTERNE

Dessin, découpage, collage

10h-12h30 | 7-9 ans

14h-16h30 | 10-13 ans

> VENDREDI 29 DÉCEMBRE

IMPRESSIONS DE FÊTES !

Création : gravure à la pointe sèche et impressions sur papier

10h-12h30 | 10-13 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans

> SAMEDI 30 DÉCEMBRE

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)

Cartes de voeux…

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans

> MERCREDI 3 JANVIER

REVUES ET CORRIGÉES !

« LES BAIGNEUSES » D’ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA

Collage, couleurs et paillettes

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans

> JEUDI 4 JANVIER

BESTIAIRE MÉDIÉVAL

Dessin, encres de couleurs et peinture or

10h-12h30 | 7-9 ans

14h-16h30 | 10-13 ans

> VENDREDI 5 JANVIER

MON LIVRE DES SECRETS

Création d’un petit carnet

Assemblage, collage, encres de couleurs

10h-12h30 | 10-13 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-9 ans

> SAMEDI 6 JANVIER

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-enfant)

CRÉATION D’UNE MAISON LANTERNE

Dessin, découpage, collage

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 ans

14h-16h30 | 7-10 ans

TARIFS :

Jusqu’au 30/12/2023

TROUVILLAIS : 3,50 € par atelier/ par personne 4 € par atelier/ par personne

NON TROUVILLAIS : 7€ par atelier/ par personne

À partir du 1/01/2024

TROUVILLAIS : 4 € par atelier/ par personne

NON TROUVILLAIS : 8 € par atelier/ par personne

Atelier du Musée Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tél. : 02 31 88 16 26.

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

64 Rue Général Leclerc Musée Villa Montebello

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie



Led by Anne. Art workshops for children in a playful, creative atmosphere in the heart of a light-filled studio overlooking the sea.

> SATURDAY DECEMBER 23

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (parent-child)

MY CHRISTMAS BAUBLE!

Creative assembly and collage

10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years

14h-16h30 | 7-10 years

> WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27

SAVIGNAC’S SANTA CLAUS

Drawing, painting

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 years

14h-16h30 | 7-9 years

> DECEMBER 28

CREATION OF A LANTERN HOUSE

Drawing, cutting, collage

10am-12.30pm | ages 7-9

14h-16h30 | 10-13 years

> FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

HOLIDAY PRINTS!

Creation: drypoint etching and prints on paper

10am-12.30pm | ages 10-13

14h-16h30 | 7-9 years

> SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

4-HAND WORKSHOPS (parent-child)

Greeting cards…

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 years

14h-16h30 | 7-10 years

> WEDNESDAY JANUARY 3

REVISED AND CORRECTED!

« LES BAIGNEUSES » BY ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA

Collage, color and glitter

10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years

14h-16h30 | 7-9 years

> THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

MEDIEVAL BESTIARY

Drawing, colored inks and gold paint

10am-12.30pm | ages 7-9

14h-16h30 | 10-13 years

> FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

MY BOOK OF SECRETS

Creation of a small notebook

Assembly, collage, colored inks

10am-12:30pm | 10-13 years

14h-16h30 | 7-9 years

> SATURDAY JANUARY 6

4-HAND WORKSHOPS (parent-child)

CREATING A LANTERN HOUSE

Drawing, decoupage, collage

10:30am-11:30am | 4-6 years

14h-16h30 | 7-10 years

RATES :

Until 12/30/2023

TROUVILLAIS: 3.50 ? per workshop/ per person 4 ? per workshop/ per person

NON TROUVILLAIS : 7? per workshop/ per person

From 1/01/2024

TROUVILLAIS: 4? per workshop/ per person

NON TROUVILLAIS: 8? per workshop/ per person

Atelier du Musée Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel: 02 31 88 16 26

Dirigido por Anne. Los niños pueden participar en talleres de arte y artesanía en un ambiente divertido y creativo en el corazón de un estudio luminoso con vistas al mar.

> SÁBADO 23 DE DICIEMBRE

TALLERES A 4 MANOS (padres e hijos)

MI CHUCHERÍA DE NAVIDAD

Montaje creativo y collage

10.30h-11.30h | 4-6 años

14.00h-16.30h | 7-10 años

> MIÉRCOLES 27 DE DICIEMBRE

LAS SANTAS DE SAVIGNAC

Dibujo, pintura

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años

14h-16h30 | 7-9 años

> JUEVES 28 DE DICIEMBRE

CREAR UNA CASA LINTERNA

Dibujo, recorte, collage

10h-12h30 | 7-9 años

14h-16h30 | 10-13 años

> VIERNES 29 DICIEMBRE

¡ESTAMPAS FESTIVAS!

Creación: grabado en punta seca y estampas sobre papel

10h-12h30 | 10-13 años

14h-16h30 | 7-9 años

> SÁBADO 30 DE DICIEMBRE

TALLERES 4 MANOS (padres-hijos)

Tarjetas de felicitación…

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años

14h-16h30 | 7-10 años

> MIÉRCOLES 3 DE ENERO

¡REVISADO Y CORREGIDO!

« LES BAIGNEUSES » DE ALEXANDRE ANTIGNA

Collage, colores y purpurina

10h30-11h30 | 4-6 años

14h-16h30 | 7-9 años

> JUEVES 4 DE ENERO

BESTIARIO MEDIEVAL

Dibujo, tintas de colores y pintura dorada

10h-12h30 | 7-9 años

14h-16h30 | 10-13 años

> VIERNES 5 DE ENERO

MI CUADERNO DE SECRETOS

Creación de un pequeño cuaderno

Montaje, collage, tintas de colores

10h-12h30 | 10-13 años

14h-16h30 | 7-9 años

> SÁBADO 6 DE ENERO

TALLERES 4 MANOS (padres-hijos)

CREACIÓN DE UNA CASA LINTERNA

Dibujo, recorte, collage

10.30-11.30 | 4-6 años

14.00-16.30 | 7-10 años

TARIFAS :

Hasta el 30/12/2023

TROUVILLAIS : 3,50€ por taller/ por persona 4€ por taller/ por persona

NO TROUVILLAIS : 7 ? por taller/ por persona

A partir del 1/01/2024

TROUVILLAIS : 4€ por taller/ por persona

NO TROUVILLAIS: 8? por taller/ por persona

Taller Museo Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel: 02 31 88 16 26

Geleitet von Anne. In einem hellen, zum Meer hin offenen Atelier werden Kunstworkshops für Kinder in einer spielerischen und kreativen Atmosphäre angeboten.

> SAMSTAG, 23. DEZEMBER

WORKSHOPS MIT 4 HÄNDEN (Eltern-Kind)

MEINE WEIHNACHTSKUGEL!

Zusammenbau und kreative Collage

10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre

> MITTWOCH, 27. DEZEMBER

DIE WEIHNACHTSMÄNNER VON SAVIGNAC

Zeichnen, Malen

10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre

> DONNERSTAG, 28. DEZEMBER

GESTALTUNG EINES LATERNENHAUSES

Zeichnen, Schneiden, Collage

10h-12h30 | 7-9 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 10-13 Jahre

> FREITAG, 29. DEZEMBER

DRUCKE VON FESTLICHEN ANLÄSSEN!

Kreation: Kaltnadelradierung und Drucke auf Papier

10-12.30 Uhr | 10-13 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre

> SAMSTAG, 30.12

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (Eltern-Kind)

Glückwunschkarten …

10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre

> MITTWOCH, 3. JANUAR

ÜBERARBEITET UND KORRIGIERT!

« DIE BADENDEN FRAUEN » VON ALEXANDER ANTIGNA

Collage, Farben und Glitzer

10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre

> DONNERSTAG, 4. JANUAR

MITTELALTERLICHES BESTIARIUM

Zeichnen, farbige Tinte und Goldmalerei

10h-12h30 | 7-9 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 10-13 Jahre

> FREITAG, 5. JANUAR

MEIN BUCH DER GEHEIMNISSE

Erstellen eines kleinen Notizbuchs

Zusammensetzen, Collage, farbige Tinte

10h-12h30 | 10-13 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-9 Jahre

> SAMSTAG, 6. JANUAR

ATELIERS À 4 MAINS (Eltern-Kind)

GESTALTUNG EINES LATERNENHAUSES

Zeichnen, Schneiden, Collage

10.30-11.30 Uhr | 4-6 Jahre

14h-16h30 | 7-10 Jahre

PREISE :

Bis zum 30.12.2023

TROUVILLAIS: 3,50 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person 4 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person

NICHT-TROUVILLAIS : 7 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person

Ab dem 1/01/2024

TROUVILLAIS : 4 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person

NICHT TROUVILLAIS : 8 ? pro Workshop/ pro Person

Atelier des Museums Villa Montebello, 64 rue général Leclerc. Tel.: 02 31 88 16 26

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT Trouville