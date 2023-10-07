Ateliers Musée Villa Montebello – Un Samedi en famille 64 Rue Général Leclerc Trouville-sur-Mer, 7 octobre 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.

Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Un moment complice à 4 mains (parent-enfant), à partager autour de la découverte d’une exposition ou d’une pratique artistique créative.

Pour parents et enfants de 4 à 6 ans

Inscription à la séance.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

64 Rue Général Leclerc Musée Villa Montebello

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie



A moment of complicity in 4 hands (parent-child), to share around the discovery of an exhibition or a creative artistic practice.

For parents and children from 4 to 6 years old

Registration per session

Un momento a cuatro manos (padre-hijo), para compartir en torno al descubrimiento de una exposición o una práctica artística creativa.

Para padres y niños de 4 a 6 años

Inscripción en la sesión

Ein vierhändiger Moment (Eltern-Kind), in dem Sie gemeinsam eine Ausstellung entdecken oder eine kreative künstlerische Praxis ausüben.

Für Eltern und Kinder von 4 bis 6 Jahren

Anmeldung pro Sitzung

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité