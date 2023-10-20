Spectacle : Elodie Poux 64 Quai de la Réunion, 20 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

« Comment passe-t-on d’animatrice périscolaire à humoriste ? »

A cette question, très souvent posée, Elodie Poux a voulu répondre de la plus belle des manières : avec un spectacle !

De la cour de récré à la scène, de la chrysalide au papillon, Elodie se raconte, nous raconte comment la scène a changé sa vie, dans un stand-up énergique mais toujours accompagnée d’une ribambelle de personnages plus ou moins ravagés, pour notre plus grand bonheur !

Suivez bien, Kimberley et Clitis seront sûrement cachés quelque part….

2023-10-20 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-20 . .

64 Quai de la Réunion

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« How do you go from being an after-school animator to a comedian? »

Elodie Poux wanted to answer this question in the most beautiful way: with a show!

From the playground to the stage, from the chrysalis to the butterfly, Elodie tells us how the stage changed her life, in an energetic stand-up but always accompanied by a bevy of more or less ravaged characters, for our greatest pleasure!

Keep an eye out, Kimberley and Clitis will surely be hidden somewhere…

« ¿Cómo se pasa de animador extraescolar a cómico? »

Elodie Poux ha querido responder a esta pregunta tan frecuente de la forma más hermosa: ¡con un espectáculo!

Del patio de recreo al escenario, de la crisálida a la mariposa, Elodie nos cuenta su historia, nos cuenta cómo el escenario cambió su vida, en un stand-up enérgico pero siempre acompañada de un montón de personajes más o menos estrafalarios, ¡para nuestro mayor placer!

Estate atento, seguro que Kimberley y Clitis están escondidas en algún sitio…

« Wie wird man von der außerschulischen Betreuerin zur Komikerin? »

Auf diese sehr oft gestellte Frage wollte Elodie Poux auf die schönste Art und Weise antworten: mit einer Show!

Vom Schulhof auf die Bühne, von der Chrysalide zum Schmetterling, Elodie erzählt sich und uns, wie die Bühne ihr Leben verändert hat, in einem energischen Stand-up, aber immer begleitet von einer Schar mehr oder weniger verwüsteter Charaktere, zu unserem größten Vergnügen!

Kimberley und Clitis werden sich sicher irgendwo verstecken…

