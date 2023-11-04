Exposition Photos « Reflets » 62 Rue des Maux Petits Saint-Martin-d’Abbat
Exposition Photos « Reflets » 62 Rue des Maux Petits Saint-Martin-d’Abbat, 4 novembre 2023, Saint-Martin-d'Abbat.
Saint-Martin-d’Abbat,Loiret
Exposition de photographies autour du thème « Reflets » , avec pour invité d’honneur Olivier Amancy.
L’association Abbatienne a pour objectif de regrouper des passionnés de photographie dans un cercle convivial de loisirs, afin de partager leurs compétences dans une optique de progression..
2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. EUR.
62 Rue des Maux Petits
Saint-Martin-d’Abbat 45110 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Photography exhibition on the theme of « Reflections », with guest of honor Olivier Amancy.
The aim of the Abbatienne association is to bring together photography enthusiasts in a convivial leisure circle, to share their skills with a view to progress.
Exposición de fotografías sobre el tema « Reflejos », con Olivier Amancy como invitado de honor.
El objetivo de la asociación Abbatienne es reunir a los aficionados a la fotografía en un círculo amistoso de ocio, para compartir sus conocimientos con vistas al progreso.
Fotoausstellung zum Thema « Reflets » , mit Olivier Amancy als Ehrengast.
Der Verein Abbatienne hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, Fotografiebegeisterte in einem geselligen Freizeitkreis zusammenzubringen, um ihre Fähigkeiten im Sinne einer Weiterentwicklung zu teilen.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par ADRT45