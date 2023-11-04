Exposition Photos « Reflets » 62 Rue des Maux Petits Saint-Martin-d’Abbat, 4 novembre 2023, Saint-Martin-d'Abbat.

Saint-Martin-d’Abbat,Loiret

Exposition de photographies autour du thème « Reflets » , avec pour invité d’honneur Olivier Amancy.

L’association Abbatienne a pour objectif de regrouper des passionnés de photographie dans un cercle convivial de loisirs, afin de partager leurs compétences dans une optique de progression..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-05

62 Rue des Maux Petits

Saint-Martin-d’Abbat 45110 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Photography exhibition on the theme of « Reflections », with guest of honor Olivier Amancy.

The aim of the Abbatienne association is to bring together photography enthusiasts in a convivial leisure circle, to share their skills with a view to progress.

Exposición de fotografías sobre el tema « Reflejos », con Olivier Amancy como invitado de honor.

El objetivo de la asociación Abbatienne es reunir a los aficionados a la fotografía en un círculo amistoso de ocio, para compartir sus conocimientos con vistas al progreso.

Fotoausstellung zum Thema « Reflets » , mit Olivier Amancy als Ehrengast.

Der Verein Abbatienne hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, Fotografiebegeisterte in einem geselligen Freizeitkreis zusammenzubringen, um ihre Fähigkeiten im Sinne einer Weiterentwicklung zu teilen.

