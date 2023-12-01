Exposition « Tourins et toupines, la cuisine au Cantou » 62 place de l’Ancien Couvent Bétaille, 1 décembre 2023, Bétaille.

Bétaille,Lot

Découvrez la cuisine quercynoise au fil de panneaux illustrés de photographies alléchantes (savoir-faire de la cuisine lotoise au cantou)

Tout public. Gratuit.

2023-12-01 10:00:00 fin : 2024-01-27 18:00:00. EUR.

62 place de l’Ancien Couvent Bibliothèque

Bétaille 46110 Lot Occitanie



Discover the cuisine of the Quercy region through panels illustrated with mouth-watering photographs (know-how of Lotois cuisine in the cantou)

Open to all. Free

Descubra la cocina de la región del Quercy a través de paneles ilustrados con apetitosas fotografías (conocimientos de la cocina del Lot en el cantou)

Abierto al público en general. Entrada gratuita

Entdecken Sie die Küche von Quercynoise anhand von Tafeln, die mit verlockenden Fotografien illustriert sind (Know-how der Küche von Lotoise im Cantou)

Für alle Altersgruppen. Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne