Exposition « Tourins et toupines, la cuisine au Cantou » 62 place de l’Ancien Couvent Bétaille
Exposition « Tourins et toupines, la cuisine au Cantou » 62 place de l’Ancien Couvent Bétaille, 1 décembre 2023, Bétaille.
Bétaille,Lot
Découvrez la cuisine quercynoise au fil de panneaux illustrés de photographies alléchantes (savoir-faire de la cuisine lotoise au cantou)
Tout public. Gratuit.
2023-12-01 10:00:00 fin : 2024-01-27 18:00:00. EUR.
62 place de l’Ancien Couvent Bibliothèque
Bétaille 46110 Lot Occitanie
Discover the cuisine of the Quercy region through panels illustrated with mouth-watering photographs (know-how of Lotois cuisine in the cantou)
Open to all. Free
Descubra la cocina de la región del Quercy a través de paneles ilustrados con apetitosas fotografías (conocimientos de la cocina del Lot en el cantou)
Abierto al público en general. Entrada gratuita
Entdecken Sie die Küche von Quercynoise anhand von Tafeln, die mit verlockenden Fotografien illustriert sind (Know-how der Küche von Lotoise im Cantou)
Für alle Altersgruppen. Kostenlos
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne