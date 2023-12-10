Spectacle Italino Grand Hôtel 61 rue du Lieutenant de Vaisseau Paris Biscarrosse, 10 décembre 2023, Biscarrosse.

Biscarrosse,Landes

Italino Grand Hôtel de la Cie La Tal (Espagne)

Au dernier sous-sol du Italino Grand Hôtel, il y a la laverie.

Là-bas, un personnage solitaire lave, repasse et parfume les draps. Il vit, déambule, se prend à rêver dans un amoncellement de draps. Il y cache sa solitude, parle avec les machines et joue avec son ombre. Il se connecte avec le monde à travers les hauts-parleurs de l’hôtel et entre ainsi en contact avec d’autres employés de l’hôtel…

Un spectacle poétique, tendre et profond.

Goûter offert !.

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 17:00:00. EUR.

61 rue du Lieutenant de Vaisseau Paris L’Arcanson

Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Italino Grand Hôtel by Cie La Tal (Spain)

The basement of the Italino Grand Hotel is the laundry room.

There, a solitary figure washes, irons and perfumes the sheets. He lives, wanders and daydreams in a heap of sheets. He hides his solitude, talks to the machines and plays with his shadow. He connects with the world through the hotel’s loudspeakers, making contact with other hotel employees…

A poetic, tender and profound show.

Complimentary snack!

Italino Grand Hôtel by Cie La Tal (España)

En el sótano superior del Italino Grand Hotel se encuentra la lavandería.

Allí, una figura solitaria lava, plancha y perfuma las sábanas. Vive, deambula y sueña despierto entre un montón de sábanas. Oculta su soledad, habla con las máquinas y juega con su sombra. Se conecta con el mundo a través de los altavoces del hotel, estableciendo contacto con otros empleados del hotel…

Un espectáculo poético, tierno y profundo.

Aperitivo de cortesía

Italino Grand Hotel von Cie La Tal (Spanien)

Im letzten Untergeschoss des Italino Grand Hotels befindet sich die Wäscherei.

Dort wäscht, bügelt und parfümiert eine einsame Person die Bettlaken. Er lebt, wandert und träumt in einem Haufen von Laken. Er versteckt dort seine Einsamkeit, spricht mit den Maschinen und spielt mit seinem Schatten. Über die Lautsprecher des Hotels verbindet er sich mit der Welt und tritt so mit anderen Hotelangestellten in Kontakt…

Eine poetische, zärtliche und tiefgründige Aufführung.

Kostenlose Kostprobe!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par OT Grands Lacs