Café-laine | Bar 61 Rue de l’Abbaye Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 23 novembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

De 18h à 20h30 Réunissons nous au début du froid pour tricoter, crocheter, faire des pompons…! Car c’est le moment de démarrer écharpes et bonnets!

Débutants ou experts, venez apprendre les bases avec nos bénévoles, venez partager vos connaissances, ou avancer vos travaux avec d’autres passionné.es Aiguilles, crochets et quelques pelotes de laine seront disponibles sur place, mais n’hésitez pas à apporter votre matériel. ).

2023-11-23 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-23 20:00:00. .

61 Rue de l’Abbaye

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



From 6pm to 8:30pm Let’s get together at the start of the cold to knit, crochet, make pompons…! Because it’s time to start making scarves and hats!

Beginners or experts, come and learn the basics with our volunteers, share your knowledge, or advance your work with other enthusiasts. Needles, hooks and a few balls of wool will be available on site, but feel free to bring your own equipment. )

De 18:00 a 20:30 ¡Reunámonos al comienzo del frío para tejer, hacer ganchillo, pompones…! ¡Es hora de ponerse manos a la obra con bufandas y gorros!

Tanto si es principiante como experto, venga a aprender las técnicas básicas con nuestros voluntarios, comparta sus conocimientos o avance su trabajo con otros entusiastas. Agujas, ganchos y algunos ovillos de lana estarán disponibles in situ, pero no dude en traer su propio material. )

Von 18:00 bis 20:30 Uhr Treffen wir uns am Anfang der kalten Jahreszeit, um zu stricken, häkeln, Bommeln zu machen…! Denn jetzt ist es Zeit für Schals und Mützen!

Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene, kommen Sie und lernen Sie die Grundlagen mit unseren Freiwilligen, teilen Sie Ihre Kenntnisse oder arbeiten Sie mit anderen Begeisterten weiter. Nadeln, Häkelnadeln und einige Wollknäuel sind vor Ort erhältlich, aber bringen Sie ruhig Ihr eigenes Material mit. )

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche