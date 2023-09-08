Concert SOKKEN | Bar 61 Rue de l’Abbaye Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 8 septembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

(Re)découvrez le duo cherbourgeois SOKKEN composé d’Yvan et Katia ??

Sokken, c’est un grand fourre-tout où se mêlent musique minimaliste à base d’instruments rudimentaires : ukulélé, kazoo, shaker et textes drôles mais pas si innocents. Un peu de pop, un peu de paillettes et la fête est plus chouette !

Rendez-vous dans le bar de L’Autre Lieu le vendredi 8 septembre à partir de 20h où le groupe vous interpétera leurs compositions originales mais aussi quelques reprises énergiques.

Une petite démo ? Ecoutez une représentation du groupe juste ici : https://youtu.be/yFa7r7mERNs.

2023-09-08 20:00:00 fin : 2023-09-08 . .

61 Rue de l’Abbaye Cherbourg-Octeville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



(Re)discover the Cherbourg duo SOKKEN made up of Yvan and Katia?

Sokken is a great mishmash of minimalist music based on rudimentary instruments: ukulele, kazoo, shaker and funny but not so innocent lyrics. A bit of pop, a bit of glitter, and the party’s even better!

Join us in the bar of L?Autre Lieu on Friday, September 8 from 8pm, where the band will perform their original compositions as well as some energetic covers.

Want a demo? Listen to a performance here: https://youtu.be/yFa7r7mERNs

(Re)descubrir al dúo de Cherburgo SOKKEN formado por Yvan y Katia?

Sokken es un gran batiburrillo de música minimalista basada en instrumentos rudimentarios: ukelele, kazoo, shaker y letras divertidas pero no tan inocentes. Un poco de pop, un poco de purpurina, ¡y la fiesta es aún mejor!

Únase a nosotros en el bar de L’Autre Lieu el viernes 8 de septiembre a partir de las 20:00, donde la banda interpretará sus composiciones originales, así como algunas enérgicas versiones.

¿Quieres una demo? Escuche una actuación del grupo aquí: https://youtu.be/yFa7r7mERNs

(Wieder-)Entdecken Sie das Duo SOKKEN aus Cherbourg, das aus Yvan und Katia besteht?

Sokken ist ein großes Sammelsurium, in dem sich minimalistische Musik mit rudimentären Instrumenten wie Ukulele, Kazoo und Shaker mit lustigen, aber nicht ganz unschuldigen Texten vermischt. Ein bisschen Pop, ein bisschen Glitzer und die Party wird noch besser!

Wir treffen uns in der Bar von L?Autre Lieu am Freitag, den 8. September ab 20 Uhr, wo die Band ihre Originalkompositionen, aber auch einige energiegeladene Coverversionen zum Besten geben wird.

Ein kleines Demo gefällig? Hören Sie sich hier eine Vorstellung der Band an: https://youtu.be/yFa7r7mERNs

