FORUM HISTOIRE PATRIMOINE ET FORTIFICATION 61 bis grande rue Veckring, 19 novembre 2023, Veckring.

Veckring,Moselle

Différentes associations de sauvegarde du patrimoine vous invitent à vous replonger dans notre Histoire et à venir découvrir leurs actions, leurs sites, leurs parutions dans la Gare Principale du Gros Ouvrage Maginot du Hackenberg.

A l’abri des intempéries et sous une belle voute en pierre de Jeaumont, vous pourrez déambuler autour des stands d’une quinzaine d’associations qui vous présenteront leur savoir-faire sur la thématique Histoire, Patrimoine et Fortifications. Différents ouvrages, allant des fortifications du Grand Est, des Ardennes à Belfort, témoins des derniers conflits ainsi que nos voisins en charge de la Ligne Siegfried seront représentés. Plus d’une cinquantaine de membres d’associations partageront leurs connaissances dans le cadre du devoir de Mémoire.

Deux conférences seront proposées aux visiteurs : à 14h30 en Allemand ou Anglais sur le développement touristique de la Ligne Siegfried et à 15h30 en Français ou en Allemand sur les fortifications et lignes Historique dans le Rhin supérieur.

Il y aura une possibilité de se restaurer sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-19 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. 2 EUR.

61 bis grande rue

Veckring 57920 Moselle Grand Est



Various heritage preservation associations invite you to immerse yourself in our history and discover their actions, sites and publications in the Main Station of the Gros Ouvrage Maginot du Hackenberg.

Sheltered from the elements under a beautiful vaulted ceiling of Jeaumont stone, you’ll be able to wander around the stands of some fifteen associations, showcasing their expertise in the fields of history, heritage and fortifications. Various fortifications from the Grand Est, from the Ardennes to Belfort, witness to recent conflicts, as well as our neighbors in charge of the Siegfried Line, will be represented. More than fifty members of associations will be sharing their knowledge as part of their duty to remember.

Two conferences will be offered to visitors: at 2.30pm in German or English on the development of tourism on the Siegfried Line, and at 3.30pm in French or German on fortifications and historic lines in the Upper Rhine.

Catering will be available on site.

Varias asociaciones patrimoniales le invitan a sumergirse en nuestra historia y descubrir sus actividades, sus sitios y sus publicaciones en la Estación Principal de las Obras Maginot de Hackenberg.

Al abrigo de la intemperie, bajo un hermoso techo abovedado de piedra de Jeaumont, podrá pasearse por los stands de una quincena de asociaciones que presentan sus conocimientos sobre el tema de la Historia, el Patrimonio y las Fortificaciones. Estarán representadas diversas fortificaciones del Gran Este, desde las Ardenas hasta Belfort, testigos de conflictos recientes, así como nuestros vecinos encargados de la Línea Sigfrido. Más de cincuenta miembros de asociaciones compartirán sus conocimientos en el marco de su deber de memoria.

Se ofrecerán dos conferencias a los visitantes: a las 14.30 h en alemán o inglés sobre el desarrollo del turismo en la Línea Sigfrido y a las 15.30 h en francés o alemán sobre las fortificaciones y líneas históricas del Alto Rin.

Habrá servicio de catering in situ.

Verschiedene Vereine zur Erhaltung des Kulturerbes laden Sie ein, in unsere Geschichte einzutauchen und ihre Aktionen, Standorte und Veröffentlichungen im Hauptbahnhof der Gros Ouvrage Maginot auf dem Hackenberg zu entdecken.

Geschützt vor schlechtem Wetter und unter einem schönen Gewölbe aus Jeaumont-Stein können Sie an den Ständen von etwa 15 Vereinen vorbeigehen, die Ihnen ihr Know-how zum Thema Geschichte, Kulturerbe und Befestigungen präsentieren. Verschiedene Werke, von den Festungen des Grand Est, der Ardennen bis Belfort, Zeugen der letzten Konflikte sowie unsere Nachbarn, die für die Siegfried-Linie zuständig sind, werden vertreten sein. Mehr als fünfzig Mitglieder von Vereinen werden ihr Wissen im Rahmen der Pflicht zur Erinnerung teilen.

Den Besuchern werden zwei Vorträge angeboten: um 14:30 Uhr auf Deutsch oder Englisch über die touristische Entwicklung der Siegfriedlinie und um 15:30 Uhr auf Deutsch oder Französisch über die Festungen und historischen Linien am Oberrhein.

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, sich vor Ort zu verpflegen.

