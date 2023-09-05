Exposition « Yaaryl, illustratrice d’animaux et créatures fantastiques ! » 60 Rue Descartes Chinon, 5 septembre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Nouvelle exposition au centre social de Chinon, où nous accueillons les œuvres de YAARYL, illustratrice d’animaux et créatures fantastiques ! Venez découvrir ses images inspirées des contes et légendes..

Mercredi 2023-09-05 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 12:00:00. .

60 Rue Descartes

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A new exhibition at the Chinon social center, featuring the work of YAARYL, illustrator of fantastic animals and creatures! Come and discover her images inspired by tales and legends.

Una nueva exposición en el centro social de Chinon, con la obra de YAARYL, ilustradora de animales y criaturas fantásticas Venga a descubrir sus imágenes inspiradas en cuentos y leyendas.

Neue Ausstellung im Sozialzentrum von Chinon, wo wir die Werke von YAARYL, einer Illustratorin von Tieren und fantastischen Kreaturen, begrüßen dürfen! Entdecken Sie ihre Bilder, die von Märchen und Legenden inspiriert sind.

