Atelier initiation à la réflexologie 60 Rue Albert 1er, Arcachon, 27 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Venez apprendre à vous automasser le crâne, les mains et les pieds, avec Amandine, réflexologue

professionnelle.

Au Centre Social. Gratuit. Sur inscription.

Nombre de places limité..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 11:00:00. .

60 Rue Albert 1er, Centre social

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and learn how to self-massage your head, hands and feet, with Amandine, a professional reflexologist

reflexologist.

At the Centre Social. Free admission. Registration required.

Places limited.

Ven a aprender a masajear la cabeza, las manos y los pies con Amandine, reflexóloga profesional

reflexóloga.

En el Centro Social. Entrada gratuita. Inscripción obligatoria.

Plazas limitadas.

Lernen Sie die Selbstmassage von Kopf, Händen und Füßen mit Amandine, einer Reflexologin

einer professionellen Reflexzonenmassage.

Im Sozialen Zentrum. Kostenlos. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par OT Arcachon