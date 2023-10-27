Atelier initiation à la réflexologie 60 Rue Albert 1er, Arcachon
Atelier initiation à la réflexologie 60 Rue Albert 1er, Arcachon, 27 octobre 2023, Arcachon.
Arcachon,Gironde
Venez apprendre à vous automasser le crâne, les mains et les pieds, avec Amandine, réflexologue
professionnelle.
Au Centre Social. Gratuit. Sur inscription.
Nombre de places limité..
60 Rue Albert 1er, Centre social
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and learn how to self-massage your head, hands and feet, with Amandine, a professional reflexologist
reflexologist.
At the Centre Social. Free admission. Registration required.
Places limited.
Ven a aprender a masajear la cabeza, las manos y los pies con Amandine, reflexóloga profesional
reflexóloga.
En el Centro Social. Entrada gratuita. Inscripción obligatoria.
Plazas limitadas.
Lernen Sie die Selbstmassage von Kopf, Händen und Füßen mit Amandine, einer Reflexologin
einer professionellen Reflexzonenmassage.
Im Sozialen Zentrum. Kostenlos. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung.
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.
