Atelier / Dégustation 60 Rue Albert 1er Arcachon, 24 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Dans le cadre de la semaine plaisirs venez tester l’atelier dégustation: « Mon petit déjeuner gourmand et healthy »

Venez profiter des conseils de Morgane, diététicienne-nutritionniste, pour apprendre dès le matin à manger sainement, tout en se faisant plaisir !

Au Centre Social. Payant. Sur inscription.

Nombre de places limité..

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 10:30:00. .

60 Rue Albert 1er centre social

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of Pleasure Week, come and try the tasting workshop: « My gourmet, healthy breakfast »

Come and take advantage of dietician-nutritionist Morgane’s advice to learn how to eat healthily in the morning, while enjoying yourself at the same time!

At the Centre Social. Charge. Registration required.

Places limited.

En el marco de la Semana del Placer, venga a probar el taller de degustación: « Mi desayuno gourmet y saludable »

Aproveche los consejos de Morgane, dietista-nutricionista, para aprender a comer sano por las mañanas, ¡y disfrutar al mismo tiempo!

En el Centro Social. Gratuito. Inscripción obligatoria.

Plazas limitadas.

Im Rahmen der Genusswoche können Sie den Workshop « Mein gesundes Schlemmerfrühstück » ausprobieren

Lassen Sie sich von der Ernährungsberaterin Morgane beraten und lernen Sie schon am Morgen, wie Sie sich gesund ernähren und dabei auch noch Spaß haben können!

Im Sozialen Zentrum. Kostenpflichtig. Nur mit Anmeldung.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

