60 ans de l'Étoile Saint-Yves de Ploudaniel Complexe Sportid et Salle Brocéliande Kermahellan Ploudaniel Finistere

L'ESY Ploudaniel a été créée en 1962 et fêtera ses 60 ans ( projet de 2022 reporté ) daniel.martin123@orange.fr http://esyploudaniel.footeo.com/

