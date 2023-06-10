60 ans de l’Étoile Saint-Yves de Ploudaniel Kermahellan Ploudaniel Ploudaniel
60 ans de l’Étoile Saint-Yves de Ploudaniel Kermahellan, 10 juin 2023, Ploudaniel Ploudaniel.
60 ans de l’Étoile Saint-Yves de Ploudaniel
Complexe Sportid et Salle Brocéliande Kermahellan Ploudaniel Finistere Kermahellan Complexe Sportid et Salle Brocéliande
2023-06-10 11:00:00 – 2023-06-10 23:59:00
Kermahellan Complexe Sportid et Salle Brocéliande
Ploudaniel
Finistere
Ploudaniel
L’ESY Ploudaniel a été créée en 1962 et fêtera ses 60 ans ( projet de 2022 reporté )
daniel.martin123@orange.fr http://esyploudaniel.footeo.com/
Kermahellan Complexe Sportid et Salle Brocéliande Ploudaniel
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-16 par