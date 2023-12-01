Week’Ados 60 albert 1er Arcachon, 1 décembre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Tu as entre 11 et 17 ans ? Alors viens profiter

d’une soirée entre ados, avec au programme

une sortie ou une activité à thème.

Culture, arts, sport, gaming… il y en aura pour

tous les goûts ! Au Centre Social. Sur inscription.

Cette animation aura lieu en soirée ..

60 albert 1er

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Are you between 11 and 17 years old? Then come and enjoy

an evening with your teenagers, with a themed

a themed outing or activity.

Culture, arts, sports, gaming? there’s something for everyone!

for all tastes! At the Centre Social. Registration required.

This event takes place in the evening.

¿Tienes entre 11 y 17 años? Entonces ven y disfruta

una tarde con tus hijos adolescentes, con una

una salida o actividad temática.

Cultura, arte, deporte, juegos… ¡hay para todos los gustos!

¡para todos los gustos! En el Centro Social. Inscripción obligatoria.

Este acto tendrá lugar por la tarde.

Bist du zwischen 11 und 17 Jahren alt? Dann komm und genieße

einen Abend unter Teenagern mit dem Programm

ein Ausflug oder eine Aktivität zu einem bestimmten Thema.

Kultur, Kunst, Sport, Gaming? es ist für jeden etwas dabei

für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei! Im Sozialen Zentrum. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Diese Veranstaltung findet am Abend statt.

