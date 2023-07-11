Ecothérapie dans la nature ! Juliette Cheriki-Nort 6 rue thiers Rethel, 12 juillet 2023, Rethel.

Rethel,Ardennes

Juliette Cheriki-Nort, animatrice nature, éducatrice à l’environnement, et art-thérapeute, vous propose une multitude d’activités en pleine nature ! Que ce soit en forêt, dans un parc ou un jardin, près d’une rivière ou d’un étang, mais également en intérieur dans un lieu cocooning, ces activités sont destinées aux adultes, adolescents et enfants, et permettent de partager des temps de création, de se ressourcer et de se relaxer. – Bain de forêt [2h – 2km – de 5 à 20 personnes] : marche silencieuse, balade sensorielle (sans la vue, pieds nus), médiation sonore (bols chantants, percussions), dégustation…- Land-art thérapie [2h – 1km – de 5 à 15 personnes] : ateliers pour créer dans et avec la nature, en solo, en duo, en grand groupe- Échappées douces [3 à 4h – 4/5km – de 5 à 15 personnes] : itinérance douce, poésie, conte, animations créatives (jeux d’écriture, modelage, land-art), boisson chaude ou fraîche et dégustation…- Veillées [1h30/2h – de 5 à 20 personnes] : Autour d’un feu de camp ou de cheminée, une « racontée » (contes et poésie), médiation sonore, tisane…Juliette organise également des ateliers de médiations artistiques variées (consulter l’agenda) à découvrir tout au long de l’année..

fin : . .

6 rue thiers Cabinet-atelier

Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est



Juliette Cheriki-Nort, nature animator, environmental educator, and art therapist, offers you a multitude of activities in nature! Whether in the forest, in a park or a garden, near a river or a pond, but also indoors in a cocooning place, these activities are intended for adults, teenagers and children, and allow them to share creative time, to recharge their batteries and to relax. – Forest bath [2h – 2km – from 5 to 20 people]: silent walk, sensory walk (without sight, barefoot), sound mediation (singing bowls, percussions), tasting…- Land-art therapy [2h – 1km – from 5 to 15 people]: workshops to create in and with nature, solo, in duet, in large group – Soft escapes [3 to 4h – 4/5km – from 5 to 15 people]: soft roaming, poetry, storytelling, creative animations (writing games, modeling, land-art), hot or cold drink and tasting.evenings [1h30/2h – 5 to 20 people] : Around a campfire or fireplace, a « racontée » (tales and poetry), sound mediation, herbal tea… Juliette also organizes various artistic mediation workshops (see the agenda) to be discovered throughout the year.

Juliette Cheriki-Nort, animadora de la naturaleza, educadora medioambiental y arteterapeuta, le propone multitud de actividades en la naturaleza Ya sea en el bosque, en un parque o un jardín, cerca de un río o un estanque, pero también en el interior, en un lugar acogedor, estas actividades están pensadas para adultos, adolescentes y niños, y les permiten compartir un tiempo creativo, recargar las pilas y relajarse. – Baño de bosque [2h – 2km – de 5 a 20 personas]: paseo silencioso, paseo sensorial (sin vista, descalzo), mediación sonora (cuencos tibetanos, percusiones), degustación…- Terapia land-art [2h – 1km – de 5 a 15 personas]: talleres para crear en y con la naturaleza, en solitario, a dúo, en gran grupo – Escapadas suaves [3 a 4h – 4/5km – de 5 a 15 personas]: itinerario suave, poesía, cuentacuentos, actividades creativas (juegos de escritura, modelado, land-art), bebida caliente o fría y degustación.veladas [1h30/2h – 5 a 20 personas]: Alrededor de una hoguera o de una chimenea, una « racontée » (cuentos y poesía), mediación sonora, tisana… Juliette organiza también diversos talleres de mediación artística (ver la agenda) que se irán descubriendo a lo largo del año.

Juliette Cheriki-Nort, Naturanimateurin, Umweltpädagogin und Kunsttherapeutin, bietet Ihnen eine Vielzahl von Aktivitäten in der Natur an! Ob im Wald, in einem Park oder Garten, an einem Fluss oder Teich, aber auch drinnen an einem Cocooning-Ort: Diese Aktivitäten richten sich an Erwachsene, Jugendliche und Kinder und ermöglichen es, kreative Zeiten zu teilen, neue Energie zu tanken und sich zu entspannen. – Waldbad [2h – 2km – von 5 bis 20 Personen]: stilles Gehen, sensorischer Spaziergang (ohne Augenlicht, barfuß), Klangvermittlung (Klangschalen, Percussion), Verkostung…- Land-Art-Therapie [2h – 1km – von 5 bis 15 Personen]: Workshops, um in und mit der Natur zu kreieren, allein, zu zweit, in der großen Gruppe- Échappées douces [3 bis 4h – 4/5km – von 5 bis 15 Personen]: sanftes Wandern, Poesie, Märchen, kreative Animationen (Schreibspiele, Modellieren, Land-Art-Therapie), warme oder kalte Getränke und Verkostung….- Veillées [1h30/2h – 5 bis 20 Personen]: Rund um ein Lager- oder Kaminfeuer, eine « Erzählung » (Märchen und Poesie), Klangvermittlung, Kräutertee…Juliette organisiert auch verschiedene Workshops zur Kunstvermittlung (siehe Terminkalender), die Sie das ganze Jahr über entdecken können.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme