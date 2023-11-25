MARCHÉ DE L’AVENT 6 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Ranguevaux
MARCHÉ DE L’AVENT 6 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Ranguevaux, 25 novembre 2023, Ranguevaux.
Ranguevaux,Moselle
La Commune et l’association « Mon Village » organisent un marché de l’Avent ouvert à tous.
Vente de décorations de Noël et objets confectionnés par les associations et habitants du village.
Vente de pâtisserie et gâteaux de Noël.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 19:00:00. 0 EUR.
6 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Foyer socioculturel Lucien Pérera
Ranguevaux 57700 Moselle Grand Est
The Commune and the association « Mon Village » organize an Advent market open to all.
Sale of Christmas decorations and objects made by the associations and inhabitants of the village.
Sale of pastries and Christmas cakes.
El Ayuntamiento y la asociación « Mon Village » organizan un mercado de Adviento abierto a todos.
Se pondrán a la venta adornos navideños y objetos elaborados por asociaciones y vecinos del pueblo.
Venta de tartas y pasteles de Navidad.
Die Gemeinde und der Verein « Mon Village » organisieren einen Adventsmarkt, der für alle offen ist.
Verkauf von Weihnachtsdekorationen und Gegenständen, die von Vereinen und Dorfbewohnern hergestellt wurden.
Verkauf von Weihnachtsbäckerei und -kuchen.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME