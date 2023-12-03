Atelier Sean-Nos Dancing Lyon 6 Rue Pierre Blanc, 69001 Lyon, Lyon (69), 3 décembre 2023, .

Atelier Sean-Nos Dancing Lyon Dimanche 3 décembre, 10h00 6 Rue Pierre Blanc, 69001 Lyon, Lyon (69) 30

Join the Dance vous propose un atelier de 3h pour découvrir et vous initier au Sean-Nos Dancing avec Kevin Goodwin. Venez gouter aux claquettes version libre et créative pour suivre la musique comme vous le sentez ! Kevin Goodwin est irlandais. Il a a coeur de faire découvrir sa culture notamment au travers de la transmission du Sean-Nos. Pour que cet atelier puisse avoir lieu, nous avons besoin d’un minimum d’inscrits avant le 10/10. Inscription sur : https://framaforms.org/preinscription-atelier-sean-nos… Tarif: 30€ Découvrir le Sean-Nos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACYo4HvgMRE…

source : événement Atelier Sean-Nos Dancing Lyon publié sur AgendaTrad

6 Rue Pierre Blanc, 69001 Lyon, Lyon (69) 6 Rue Pierre Blanc, 69001 Lyon, 69001 Lyon, France [{« link »: « https://framaforms.org/preinscription-atelier-sean-nos-dancing-1695909349?fbclid=IwAR3NjvlG5GqtoL6fXGE-gZ6Lmq_38fbV1T-QpeCrqy2mTMO0jdAImD11FzM »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Discover Ireland », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « This is Sean Nu00f3s dancing! It’s an older form of Irish dancing, Sean Nu00f3s means « old style »nnDiscover more at https://www.ireland.comnnSee what makes Sean Nu00f3s distinct nnhttps://www.ireland.com/en-au/things-to-do/themes/music/music-in-ireland/nnu2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013nnJoin the conversation on our social channels:nhttps://www.facebook.com/Irelandnhttps://www.instagram.com/tourismirelandnhttps://twitter.com/TourismIrelandnhttps://www.pinterest.ie/TourismIrelandnnu2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013u2013nnAbout the channel:nWelcome to Tourism Irelandu2019s YouTube channel! Subscribe to follow our Ireland adventures, get ideas for your travel bucket list and learn about our unique culture, incredible castles and iconic cities with the best in both curated and exclusive videos. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Sean Nu00f3s Dancing », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ACYo4HvgMRE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACYo4HvgMRE », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcnKDJLyTksA9SbOlWp48aw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« card »: {« values »: {« small »: « Make it a small card »}, « value »: « »}}, « messages »: [« Discover Ireland disabled embedding on other sites. »], « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACYo4HvgMRE&ab_channel=DiscoverIreland&fbclid=IwAR0bxdmycPDkCEvWlCP_8mcheeBNAG6pAQq4BnYca-rIlzr4hbXRp3YCLac »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/45507 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-03T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-03T13:00:00+01:00

2023-12-03T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-03T13:00:00+01:00

nivernais atelier