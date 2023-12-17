Animation de la Grande École – Maquillage artistique 6 rue Gustave Lennier Le Havre, 1 décembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

La Grande École vous propose une animation découverte sur le thème de Noël.

Au programme : maquillage artistique enfants

Soirée gratuite & sans réservation.

2023-12-17 13:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 15:00:00. .

6 rue Gustave Lennier La Grande École

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



La Grande École invites you to a Christmas-themed event.

On the program: artistic make-up for children

Free evening & no reservation required

La Grande École propone un descubrimiento navideño.

En el programa: maquillaje artístico para niños

Velada gratuita sin reserva previa

Die Grande École bietet Ihnen eine Entdeckeranimation zum Thema Weihnachten an.

Auf dem Programm: Künstlerisches Kinderschminken

Kostenloser Abend & ohne Reservierung

