La Grande École vous propose une animation découverte sur le thème de Noël.
Au programme : maquillage artistique enfants
Soirée gratuite & sans réservation.
2023-12-17 13:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 15:00:00. .
La Grande École invites you to a Christmas-themed event.
On the program: artistic make-up for children
Free evening & no reservation required
La Grande École propone un descubrimiento navideño.
En el programa: maquillaje artístico para niños
Velada gratuita sin reserva previa
Die Grande École bietet Ihnen eine Entdeckeranimation zum Thema Weihnachten an.
Auf dem Programm: Künstlerisches Kinderschminken
Kostenloser Abend & ohne Reservierung
