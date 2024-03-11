Si on jouait aux maths ? 6 rue Georges Rouault Châtellerault, 1 décembre 2023, Châtellerault.

Châtellerault,Vienne

Voici une exposition sous forme de jeux, pour faire des maths sans s’en apercevoir.

Elle s’adresse aux enfants depuis la grande maternelle jusqu’au CM2, cependant, bien des adultes se prendront « aux jeux » !

On regarde, on manipule, on réfléchit, on choisit, on élimine, on trie, on expérimente , on interroge, on compte enfin…on joue.

25 jeux sont mis à disposition pour appréhender des notions mathématiques telles que le calcul, les fractions, les figures géométriques, l’ordre croissant, voire le théorème de Pythagore. Les mathématiques, c’est magique !.

2024-03-11 fin : 2024-03-11 17:00:00. .

6 rue Georges Rouault Médiathèque Georges Rouault

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Here’s an exhibition in the form of games, to help you do math without realizing it.

It’s aimed at children from kindergarten through to CM2, but many adults will also get « hooked » on the games!

You look, you manipulate, you think, you choose, you eliminate, you sort, you experiment, you question, you count and finally… you play.

25 games are available to help you grasp mathematical concepts such as arithmetic, fractions, geometrical figures, ascending order and even the Pythagorean theorem. Math is magic!

Aquí tienes una exposición en forma de juegos, para que puedas hacer matemáticas sin darte cuenta.

Está dirigida a niños desde preescolar hasta CM2, ¡pero muchos adultos también se « engancharán » a los juegos!

Mira, maneja, piensa, elige, elimina, ordena, experimenta, pregunta, cuenta y, por último… juega.

son 25 juegos que te ayudarán a familiarizarte con conceptos matemáticos como la aritmética, las fracciones, las formas geométricas, el orden ascendente e incluso el teorema de Pitágoras. ¡Las matemáticas son mágicas!

Dies ist eine Ausstellung in Form von Spielen, mit denen man Mathematik betreiben kann, ohne es zu bemerken.

Die Ausstellung richtet sich an Kinder vom Kindergarten bis zur fünften Klasse, aber auch Erwachsene werden sich an den Spielen erfreuen

Man schaut, manipuliert, überlegt, wählt, eliminiert, sortiert, experimentiert, fragt, zählt und schließlich … spielt man.

25 Spiele stehen zur Verfügung, um mathematische Begriffe wie Rechnen, Brüche, geometrische Figuren, aufsteigende Reihenfolge und sogar den Satz des Pythagoras zu verstehen. Mathematik ist Magie!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par ACAP