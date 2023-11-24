LA NATURE DE L’ENGAGEMENT 6 rue du temple Bédarieux, 24 novembre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

La Nature de l’Engagement, un spectacle d’Hugo Giordano, qui mélange danse théâtre et musique.

Un jeune zadiste très remonté, un bobo dans sa réussite économique et un vieux sceptique échangent leur point de vue sur la propriété, la nature et leur rapport au monde, aux autres…

Durée : 50 min – à partir de 8 ans

Lien vers le teaser : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAlRqDrq6fY

Ouverture 19h -.

2023-11-24 20:30:00

6 rue du temple

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



La Nature de l?Engagement, a show by Hugo Giordano, mixing dance, theater and music.

An angry young zadist, an economically successful bobo and a skeptical old man exchange views on property, nature and their relationship with the world, with others…

Running time: 50 min ? from age 8

Link to teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAlRqDrq6fY

Opening 7pm –

La Nature de l’Engagement, un espectáculo de Hugo Giordano que mezcla danza, teatro y música.

Un joven zadista enfadado, un bobo con éxito económico y un anciano escéptico intercambian opiniones sobre la propiedad, la naturaleza y su relación con el mundo,…

Duración: 50 min ? a partir de 8 años

Enlace al teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAlRqDrq6fY

Inauguración 19h –

La Nature de l’Engagement, eine Aufführung von Hugo Giordano, die Tanztheater und Musik miteinander verbindet.

Ein junger Zadist, der sehr aufgebracht ist, ein Bobo in seinem wirtschaftlichen Erfolg und ein alter Skeptiker tauschen ihre Ansichten über Eigentum, Natur und ihre Beziehung zur Welt, zu den anderen…

Dauer: 50 Min. ? ab 8 Jahren

Link zum Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAlRqDrq6fY

Eröffnung 19 Uhr –

